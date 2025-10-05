 Striker Ajinkya Birajdar Impresses With Brilliant Hat-Trick As St. Joseph's Green Beats Holy Cross 'A' In Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025
Ajinkya Birajdar scored a fine hat-trick in leading St. Joseph's Green, Juhu to a thumping 5-0 win against Holy Cross 'A', Juhu in first round match of the 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025, and played under floodlights at the WCG tennis courts on Saturday night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Football.

Mumbai, October 5: Ajinkya Birajdar scored a fine hat-trick in leading St. Joseph's Green, Juhu to a thumping 5-0 win against Holy Cross 'A', Juhu in first round match of the 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025, and played under floodlights at the WCG tennis courts on Saturday night.

Birajdar's teammates Kiran Chowgule andvAditya Gawa chipped in with a goal each to complete the winning tally.

Later in the second match of the evening, Moses Alexander struck both the goals to help St. Anthony's ‘A’, Vakola, overcome St. Joseph's ‘C’, Mira Road by a narrow 2-1 margin to advance into the second round.

In the third match, St. Paul's ‘B’, Dadar riding on the double strikes from Lance Fernandes went on to hand Our Lady of Victories a 3-1 defeat in another first round encounter. Ayush Shetty scored St. Paul's third goal while Keith Fernandes scored the consolation goal for the Mahim lads.

Results - first round: St. Joseph's Green, Juhu 5 (Ajinkya Birajdar 3, Kiran Chowgule, Aditya Gawa) beat Holy Cross 'A', Juhu 0.

St. Anthony's 'A', Vakola 2 (Moses Alexander 2) beat St. Joseph's 'C', Mira Road 1 (Daksh Rami).

St. Paul's 'B', Dadar 3 (Lance Fernandes 2, Ayush Shetty) beat Our Lady of Victories, Mahim 1 (Keith Fernandes).

