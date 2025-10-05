Unusual Scenes! Pakistan Skipper Fatima Sana Uses Bug Spray Mid-Match To Deal With Persistent Flies During IND W Vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025 Clash; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo saw a rather unusual distraction on the field: swarming flies that interrupted the flow of play. During the middle overs, Pakistan bowler Nashra Sandhu and a couple of her fielders were seen having a brief discussion with the umpire, seemingly strategizing on how to deal with the persistent insects that were bothering both teams.

The situation quickly escalated when a Pakistan substitute player sprinted onto the field carrying what appeared to be a can of bug spray. Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana personally took charge, spraying the affected areas to keep the insects at bay.

The insects were causing disruptions for both sides. Indian players were also visibly swatting at flies, and the umpires had to pause the game momentarily to allow the Pakistan team to manage the situation. While such interruptions are rare at the international level, tropical conditions in Colombo, combined with warm weather and food stalls nearby, can sometimes attract insects onto the outfield.

Despite the minor chaos, play resumed shortly, with both teams maintaining focus on the high-stakes contest. The moment, however, added an unusual twist to the India-Pakistan rivalry, highlighting that even at the world stage, cricket is not immune to nature’s little intrusions.

This quirky incident will likely be remembered alongside the high drama and tension typical of India-Pakistan clashes, providing a lighter, almost comical, side note to an otherwise intense World Cup encounter.

'11-0 Is Not A Rivalry': Suryakumar Yadav's Bold Statement Goes Viral Ahead Of IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has stirred the pot ahead of the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, set to be played in Colombo. When asked about the arch-rivalry between the two teams in the women’s format, Suryakumar delivered a sharp, confident statement that has since sparked discussions across the cricketing world.

“I’ll again say, rivalry is when the competition is neck to neck. 11-0 is not a rivalry. If our women's team focuses on playing good cricket, it will be 12-0,” said the flamboyant batter, alluding to India’s perfect record against Pakistan in women’s ODIs. India and Pakistan have faced each other 11 times in the 50-over format, and the Women in Blue have emerged victorious on each occasion.

Suryakumar’s remark underlines the current gulf between the two sides in women’s cricket, but it also adds spice to an already emotionally charged encounter. The India vs Pakistan fixture, regardless of the format or stage, carries immense weight, both in terms of fan interest and political undertones. However, his comments also serve as a motivational reminder for the Indian team to maintain their unbeaten run and not take the opposition lightly.

India’s women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be stepping onto the field not just to preserve a spotless record, but to assert their dominance on the world stage. On the other hand, Pakistan will be eyeing the perfect opportunity to rewrite history and register a statement win.

Suryakumar's words reflect the confidence currently surging through Indian cricket across formats, but they also place pressure on the women’s side to deliver on expectations. While many Indian fans have echoed his sentiments with pride, others have cautioned that complacency can be dangerous in a World Cup setting, where every match presents a fresh challenge.