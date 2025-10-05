Bizarre Visuals! Match Interrupted For Bug Fumigation As Players Step Off Field During IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup Clash; Video 

Image: JioHotstar/X

The ICC Women’s World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was halted briefly for an unusual reason: pest control. Swarming insects had become a persistent nuisance, prompting officials to take decisive action and pause play.

Umpires asked both teams to leave the field while a fumigation session was carried out to manage the insect problem. A staff member wearing a full protective respirator, complete with snout and mask, ran onto the field with fumigation equipment. The on-field operation lasted approximately 15 minutes, during which the affected areas were treated to ensure player safety and minimize disruption from the buzzing pests.

Once the fumigation concluded, the teams returned to the field, and play resumed under the watchful eyes of the umpires. Despite the interruption, both India and Pakistan maintained focus on the contest, with the brief pause serving as a reminder that cricket, even at the international level, can sometimes be at the mercy of nature’s smaller intrusions.

The incident added a humorous and unusual chapter to the match, highlighting the unpredictable elements players may face, from fast bowlers to tiny flying adversaries. For fans and commentators, it was a light-hearted interlude in an otherwise intense India-Pakistan World Cup showdown.

'11-0 Is Not A Rivalry': Suryakumar Yadav's Bold Statement Goes Viral Ahead Of IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has stirred the pot ahead of the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, set to be played in Colombo. When asked about the arch-rivalry between the two teams in the women’s format, Suryakumar delivered a sharp, confident statement that has since sparked discussions across the cricketing world.

“I’ll again say, rivalry is when the competition is neck to neck. 11-0 is not a rivalry. If our women's team focuses on playing good cricket, it will be 12-0,” said the flamboyant batter, alluding to India’s perfect record against Pakistan in women’s ODIs. India and Pakistan have faced each other 11 times in the 50-over format, and the Women in Blue have emerged victorious on each occasion.

Suryakumar’s remark underlines the current gulf between the two sides in women’s cricket, but it also adds spice to an already emotionally charged encounter. The India vs Pakistan fixture, regardless of the format or stage, carries immense weight, both in terms of fan interest and political undertones. However, his comments also serve as a motivational reminder for the Indian team to maintain their unbeaten run and not take the opposition lightly.

India’s women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be stepping onto the field not just to preserve a spotless record, but to assert their dominance on the world stage. On the other hand, Pakistan will be eyeing the perfect opportunity to rewrite history and register a statement win.

Suryakumar's words reflect the confidence currently surging through Indian cricket across formats, but they also place pressure on the women’s side to deliver on expectations. While many Indian fans have echoed his sentiments with pride, others have cautioned that complacency can be dangerous in a World Cup setting, where every match presents a fresh challenge.