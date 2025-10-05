'11-0 Is Not A Rivalry': Suryakumar Yadav's Bold Statement Goes Viral Ahead Of IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup Match

Image: BCCI/JioHotstar/X

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has stirred the pot ahead of the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, set to be played in Colombo. When asked about the arch-rivalry between the two teams in the women’s format, Suryakumar delivered a sharp, confident statement that has since sparked discussions across the cricketing world.

“I’ll again say, rivalry is when the competition is neck to neck. 11-0 is not a rivalry. If our women's team focuses on playing good cricket, it will be 12-0,” said the flamboyant batter, alluding to India’s perfect record against Pakistan in women’s ODIs. India and Pakistan have faced each other 11 times in the 50-over format, and the Women in Blue have emerged victorious on each occasion.

Suryakumar’s remark underlines the current gulf between the two sides in women’s cricket, but it also adds spice to an already emotionally charged encounter. The India vs Pakistan fixture, regardless of the format or stage, carries immense weight, both in terms of fan interest and political undertones. However, his comments also serve as a motivational reminder for the Indian team to maintain their unbeaten run and not take the opposition lightly.

India’s women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be stepping onto the field not just to preserve a spotless record, but to assert their dominance on the world stage. On the other hand, Pakistan will be eyeing the perfect opportunity to rewrite history and register a statement win.

Suryakumar's words reflect the confidence currently surging through Indian cricket across formats, but they also place pressure on the women’s side to deliver on expectations. While many Indian fans have echoed his sentiments with pride, others have cautioned that complacency can be dangerous in a World Cup setting, where every match presents a fresh challenge.

IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video

A fresh controversy has emerged in the ICC Women’s World Cup after Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur refrained from shaking hands with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana during the toss at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The moment, subtle yet unmistakable, occurred as both captains stood at the centre with the match referee.

This incident comes close on the heels of a similar episode in men’s cricket, when Indian players notably avoided shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the Asia Cup 2025.

The coin toss at the overcast R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday went in favour of Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, who opted to bowl first against India. Both sides have made one change each, with Pakistan bringing in Sadaf Shamas, who replaces Omaima Sohail. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur announced that Amanjot Kaur isn't keeping well and Renuka Singh Thakur has replaced her.