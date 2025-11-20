 History In Ashes! Brendan Doggett Debut Marks 1st Instance Of Two Indigenous Players In Australia Test XI
ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Brendan Doggett | X @CatchOfThe40986

Perth: Australia are set to field two two indigenous cricketers in the same team for the first time ever in Test history. Australia will take on the touring England side for the first Ashes Test, set to begin on Friday at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith announced on Thursday the playing 11 for the Ashes opener, which includes Brendan Doggett. Doggett, a 31-year-old pacer, is set to make his Test debut in the absence of bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, with both recovering from injuries.

With fellow Indigenous cricketer Scott Boland already in the playing 11, Doggett's inclusion will make them the first Indigenous duo to feature together in an Australian Test 11.

Before Doggett, only four Indigenous players had represented Australia in Test cricket -- Faith Thomas, Jason Gillespie, Ash Gardner and Scott Boland.

article-image

Doggett, who belongs to the Worimi tribe of eastern New South Wales, has taken 190 first-class wickets at an average of roughly 26.5.

Along with Doggett, batter Jake Weatherald will also make his Test debut for Australia and is set to open the batting for the hosts alongside veteran Usman Khawaja.

Smith showered praise for both Doggett and Weatherald ahead of the Ashes opener.

"He is very skillful. I think he's improved a hell of a lot the last few years and I'm excited to see him go about his business," Smith said of Doggett as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"They were pretty tricky nets - fast, bouncy and a lot of seam - and he's got a lot of courage. He just goes in there, I don't think he faces any of the side-arms or anything, he wants to face bowlers the entire time and the guys were charging in, bowling fast. He took it on and he was getting in really good positions, and he goes about it a certain way," said Smith of Jake Weatherald.

Australia 11 for first Test: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.

