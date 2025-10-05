 Shocking! Hikaru Nakamura Throws Chess Piece After Beating D. Gukesh As USA Crushes India 5-0 In 'Checkmate' Exhibition Event; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Image: Chess.com/Instagram

In a dramatic turn of events during the high-octane “Checkmate: USA vs India” chess exhibition in Arlington, Texas, American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura stole the spotlight, not just with his skills, but with his showboating celebration. After defeating Indian prodigy D. Gukesh in a tense bullet tiebreaker, Nakamura tossed a chess piece into the crowd, sparking a wave of reactions from fans and chess purists alike.

The moment came at the end of a fiercely contested match where Gukesh had managed to hold Nakamura to draws in the 10-minute and 5-minute rapid segments, despite playing with the black pieces. However, in the final one-minute bullet round, where speed, instinct, and nerves collide, Nakamura found a checkmate with Qd8, cornering Gukesh's king in clinical fashion. What followed wasn’t a traditional handshake or quiet nod, but a flamboyant piece-throw into the audience, a rare sight in the usually restrained world of professional chess.

The gesture, although theatrical, was in keeping with the exhibition’s goal: to bring chess closer to mainstream entertainment. Nakamura, a veteran of online chess showmanship and streaming fame, leaned fully into the spectacle, turning his victory into a headline-grabbing moment.

Clean Sweep for Team USA

Across the rest of the boards, it was a clean sweep for the United States. Fabiano Caruana defeated Arjun Erigaisi, Carissa Yip took down Divya Deshmukh, while Levy Rozman and Tani Adewumi also secured wins over Sagar Shah and Ethan Vaz respectively. All American players had the advantage of the white pieces, and the fast-paced format suited their aggressive styles and deep experience in speed chess.

Still, it was the Nakamura-Gukesh duel that defined the night. Gukesh remained composed under pressure but faltered in the shortest time control, something his camp will surely reflect on. His calm demeanor contrasted sharply with Nakamura’s expressive, almost theatrical finish.

The piece-throw may divide opinion, some calling it unprofessional, others embracing it as part of chess’s much-needed evolution, but one thing is certain: it has drawn eyes. In a sport often criticized for being too reserved, Nakamura’s gesture was a deliberate attempt to break the mold and entertain.

