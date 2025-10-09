Phenomenal! Kranti Gaud Pulls Off Sensational One‑Hand Catch To Dismiss Tazmin Brits During IND W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Image: ICC/X

In a breathtaking moment during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, Indian pacer Kranti Gaud delivered a fielding spectacle. South African batter Tazmin Brits played a straight drive, but Gaud, anticipating expertly, plucked a one‑handed catch with her left hand, sending Brits back to the pavilion for a duck.

The dismissal was not just about athleticism, but about presence of mind. Gaud, while completing her follow-through, maintained her balance and sharp reflexes, making no room for error. The catch was widely shared across social media and praised by commentators for its brilliance.

This crucial early breakthrough gave India momentum at a pivotal stage of the match. It also showcased Gaud’s all‑round value as a bowler who can also contribute in the field, a quality that can turn matches in high-pressure tournaments like the World Cup.

Nonkululeko Mlaba Gives Harleen Deol A Cheeky 'Bye-Bye' Sendoff During IND W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

In a thrilling moment during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba delivered a spectacular ball to dismiss Indian batter Harleen Deol. Mlaba’s precise spin deceived Deol, resulting in a clean bowled dismissal that left the crowd buzzing.

Adding a touch of flair, Mlaba playfully waved a ‘bye-bye’ to Deol as she walked back to the pavilion, a gesture that quickly became a talking point on social media and among commentators. At the time of Deol’s dismissal, India was navigating a challenging innings, with the score at 83/2.

Mlaba’s performance was instrumental for South Africa, showcasing her control and clever bowling tactics. Her wicket of Deol highlighted the competitive intensity of the Women’s World Cup and emphasized the impact of individual brilliance in shaping the match.

The dismissal of a key Indian batter like Deol by Mlaba reinforced South Africa’s dominance in the bowling department, leaving India to rebuild its innings under pressure. Moments like these continue to add excitement and unpredictability to the Women’s World Cup, capturing fans’ imagination worldwide.