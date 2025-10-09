 ‘Sabzi Katne Bulaya Hoga’: Harshit Rana Trolled For Arriving Solo At Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi Home For Team India Dinner
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Sabzi Katne Bulaya Hoga’: Harshit Rana Trolled For Arriving Solo At Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi Home For Team India Dinner

‘Sabzi Katne Bulaya Hoga’: Harshit Rana Trolled For Arriving Solo At Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi Home For Team India Dinner

Gambhir hosted the players and support staff for dinner, allowing them to bond before a long stretch of cricketing season gets underway.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Image: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

Harshit Rana grabbed attention on Wednesday night when he arrived at coach Gautam Gambhir’s residence in a special car for the Team India dinner, despite not being part of the Test squad against the West Indies. While the rest of the players came in the team bus, Rana arrived solo in car sparking widespread reactions on social media.

Fans react to Harshit Rana's arrival

Harshit Rana's inclusion for Australia tour draws mixed reaction

Harshit Rana who was recently been named for the upcoming Australia tour, has faced criticism over his selection. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin openly questioned the reason behind his inclusion, saying on his YouTube channel, “Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion. Maybe they feel he can be a handy No. 8 who can bat a bit, but I’m not sure about his batting ability."

FPJ Shorts
Good News For Indian Students! 9 UK Universities To Open Campuses Across Several Indian Cities, Including Mumbai: PM Modi
Good News For Indian Students! 9 UK Universities To Open Campuses Across Several Indian Cities, Including Mumbai: PM Modi
Did UK PM Keir Starmer Have Kebabs & Biryani At Khyber? More About The Iconic 68-YO Mumbai Restaurant
Did UK PM Keir Starmer Have Kebabs & Biryani At Khyber? More About The Iconic 68-YO Mumbai Restaurant
IDF Eliminates Terrorists In Gaza Attack Attempt As Donald Trump Signals Possible Weekend Middle East Trip To Seal Ceasefire
IDF Eliminates Terrorists In Gaza Attack Attempt As Donald Trump Signals Possible Weekend Middle East Trip To Seal Ceasefire
'Want Peace & Stability In Ukraine & Gaza': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai | VIDEO
'Want Peace & Stability In Ukraine & Gaza': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai | VIDEO

On the other hand, former India batter Aakash Chopra came to Rana’s defense, urging fans not to troll the young fast bowler and emphasizing that Rana’s repeated selections are beyond his control. Chopra stated, “People are trolling this kid. It’s not his fault that he gets picked in all squads. Anyone who plays for India gets picked by the selectors. Captain and coach also give inputs but don’t have the voting rights. If after that someone keeps getting picked, then it’s not that person’s fault. You are pointing your guns in the wrong direction.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Carlos Alcaraz Swaps Tennis Racket For Golf Club On Well-Deserved Break In Spain; Video

Carlos Alcaraz Swaps Tennis Racket For Golf Club On Well-Deserved Break In Spain; Video

‘Sabzi Katne Bulaya Hoga’: Harshit Rana Trolled For Arriving Solo At Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi...

‘Sabzi Katne Bulaya Hoga’: Harshit Rana Trolled For Arriving Solo At Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi...

Rinku Singh Receives ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat From Dawood Ibrahim’s Gang: Report

Rinku Singh Receives ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat From Dawood Ibrahim’s Gang: Report

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Mentors Sai Sudharsan Amid Poor Batting Form Before Delhi Test

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Mentors Sai Sudharsan Amid Poor Batting Form Before Delhi Test

'Bahut Zyada Memes Ban Rahe Hai': Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Shubman Gill vs Rohit Sharma...

'Bahut Zyada Memes Ban Rahe Hai': Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Shubman Gill vs Rohit Sharma...