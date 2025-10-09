‘Sabzi Katne Bulaya Hoga’: Harshit Rana Trolled For Arriving Solo At Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi Home For Team India Dinner

Image: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

Harshit Rana grabbed attention on Wednesday night when he arrived at coach Gautam Gambhir’s residence in a special car for the Team India dinner, despite not being part of the Test squad against the West Indies. While the rest of the players came in the team bus, Rana arrived solo in car sparking widespread reactions on social media.

Harshit Rana's inclusion for Australia tour draws mixed reaction

Harshit Rana who was recently been named for the upcoming Australia tour, has faced criticism over his selection. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin openly questioned the reason behind his inclusion, saying on his YouTube channel, “Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion. Maybe they feel he can be a handy No. 8 who can bat a bit, but I’m not sure about his batting ability."

On the other hand, former India batter Aakash Chopra came to Rana’s defense, urging fans not to troll the young fast bowler and emphasizing that Rana’s repeated selections are beyond his control. Chopra stated, “People are trolling this kid. It’s not his fault that he gets picked in all squads. Anyone who plays for India gets picked by the selectors. Captain and coach also give inputs but don’t have the voting rights. If after that someone keeps getting picked, then it’s not that person’s fault. You are pointing your guns in the wrong direction.”