Harris Shield 2025: Rajveer Lad Fifer Dents Ajuman-I-Islam Allana In Super League Round 2 Match

Rajveer Lad took a fifer to bowl out defending champions Anjuman I- Islam Allana English High School Fort for 256 all out in 66 overs. However, I.E.S VN Sule Guruji English Medium Secondary School couldn't finish the day strong as they were stuttering at 12/3 after six overs at stumps on the first day of the two-day Super League match of the129th Harris Shield Under-16 MSSA Inter-School cricket tournament at Air India Sports Ground, Kalina on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, Anjuman I- Islam made 256 all out in 66 overs. Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma top scored with 71 in 101 deliveries with nine fours and one maximum. On the other hand, Ramprasad Vishwakarma also contributed 43. Yuvan Sharma also did well for his 70 runs. Off-break bowler Rajveer was the pick of the bowlers snapping up 5/62 in 21 overs including three maidens. Moksh Shah picked two wickets.

In another Super League second round match, Modern English School scored 232 all out in 62.5 overs against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya English Medium School Vikroli at Matunga Gymkhana. Kavish Gosalia slammed 52 runs while Vyom Salian contributed 47 runs. Aryan Kamble made 32. Adarsh Sonawane, Ayush Chavan, Advait Tiwari and Vijay Pal took two wickets each. At stumps on day 1, Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya finished with 59-1 in 17 overs. Shivam Samrat and Vijay Pal made 29 and 24 not out respectively.

Brief Scores:

Modern English School: 232 all out in 62.5 overs (Kavish Gosalia 52, Vyom Salian 47, Aryan Kamble 32; Adarsh Sonawane 2/67, Ayush Chavan 2/55, Advait Tiwari 2/57, Vijay Pal 2/16) vs Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya: 59/1 in 17 overs (Shivam Samrat 29*)

Anjuman Islam Allana English School: 256 all out in 66 overs (Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma 71, Yvan Sharma 70, Ramprasad Vishwakarma 43; Rajveer Lad 5/62, Moksh Shah 2/31 vs VN Sule Guruji English School: 12/3 in 6 overs

124th Giles Shield U14: (45 overs matches)

Blossom English School: 351/6 (Prithviraj Pokle 84, Rachit Dhanu 66, Rudra Vagasiya 45; Manan Lohar 3/93) beat Children Academy :157 all out (Manan Lohar 72, Dharmin Ashar 4/35; Aarnav Parmar 3/51) by 194 runs

Hiranandani Foundation International School: 259 all out (Avyan Kumar 98, Nathan Gomes 79; Vidhan Gupta 6/38) beat Holy Family High School: 81 all out (Arman Yadav 40*; Khush Parekh 3/26, Nathan Gomes 3/5) by 178 runs.

Smt.MD Bhatia 145 all out (Aditya Yadav 44; Diyan Sanghani 3/50, Hridaan Shah 3/46) beat Dr Pillai Global Academy: 143 all out (Mohan Pal 5/52, Aditya Yadav 3/25) by 2 runs

RBK Kanakia School Mira Road: 107 all out (Shaurya Kate 33, Nawaz Oberio 6/30) lost to Anjuman I-Islam Urdu School:108/1 (Arav Chaurasia 40*, Nitish Kumar 36*) by 9 wkts.

St. Joseph High School Orlem: 134 all out (Swaroop More 83; Ram Patil 6/25) lost to Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE: 135/1 (Adheesh Tawade 81*) by 9 wkts.

Children Academy :188 all out (Virat Punamia 30; Parth Kothari 5/51, Hridaan Parikh 4/30) lost to Gundecha Education Academy: 189/5 (Hridaan Parikh 80; Nirbhay Shetty 2/25) by 5 wkts.

Vidya Vikasani English School: 339/6 (Janith Jani 115, Tanush Chauhan 101, Yakshit Magar 75*; Ahaan Gupta 4/75) beat Oberoi International School Goregaon: 33 all out (Yakshit Magar 4/05, Dhanush Kunder 3/6) by 306 runs

Our Lady of Salvation: 191 all out (Anish Tatikonda 79; Shaurya Pandey 5/29, Swahiman Bej 3/55) beat Ryan International School:117 all out (Vinayak Pasi 6/36, Apurva Bhopi 4/42) by 74 runs.