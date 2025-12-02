Harris Shield 2025: Golu Pal's Five Wicket-Haul Hands Dnyandeep Seva Mandal First Innings Lead

Left arm spinner Golu Pal picked a five-wicket haul for Dnyandeep Seva Mandal School Karave in Harris Shield. |

Left arm spinner Golu Pal picked a five-wicket haul to help Dnyandeep Seva Mandal School Karave secure first innings lead against Modern English School Chembur in the two-day 129th Harris Shield Super League MSSA Inter-School Cricket tournament at National CC Cross Maidan on Tuesday. Pal took 5/83 in 27.5 overs. to win Man of The Match award.

The Match between Dnyandeep Seva Mandal School Karave and Modern English School Chembur ended in a draw, Dnyandeep Seva Mandal took first innings lead.

Resuming at 67/2 on Tuesday, Modern English managed 212 all out in 64.5 overs on the second day, in reply to Dnyandeep outfits first innings score of 286 all out in 60.3 overs. Left-handed batter Pranav Iyengar made unbeaten 72 while Rishabh Sadake made 41. The batters were unable to read Pal's excellent line and length as he struck at regular intervals to peg back the Modern English batting lineup.

Batting again during their second innings, Dnyandeep finished with 314-6 in 36 overs. Shubham Jaiswal top scored with 121 in 73 deliveries, which included 14 fours and five maximums. Varadraj Desai made 69 not out. Vivaan Jobanputra picked four wickets.

Anjuman secure first innings lead over Al-Barkaat

The match between Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School and Al-Barkaat MMI Eng School Kurla at Police Gymkhana also ended in a draw but Anjuman took crucial first innings lead. Resuming their batting on day 2, Al- Barkaat finished their 1st innings with 233 all out in 64.3 overs. Ishan Pathak scored 55 while Pradnyankur Bhalerao made 59. Yuvan Sharma and Aarav Yadav picked 4 wickets each. Enforced with a follow on, Al-Barkaat ended day 2 with 109-5 in 31 overs.

Anjuman Islam English School had scored 338 all out in 66.5 overs. Man of the Match- Umar Khute top scored with a brilliant 160 in 190 balls, with 20 fours and four maximums. Aditya Pandey snapped a five-wicket haul, (5-126) in 30 overs.

General Education Academy also ahead

The match between General Education Academy and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was drawn at Karnatak S.A, Cross Maidan. General Education took first innings lead. Resuming their batting on day 2, the Babasaheb outfit finished off their first innings with 143 all out in 51.3 overs. Shivam Samrat top scored with 39 runs. Leg break googly bowler Vedant Gore grabbed three wickets, (3/43) in 15.3 overs. Shiv Tripathi, Sparsh Dholap and Laksh Bhargava grabbed two wickets each.

Following on, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar finished day 2 with 157-4 in 39 overs. Shivam Samrat once again was amongst the runs, making 75 in 98 balls with 10 fours. Advait Tiwari contributed 51 not out. Vedant Gore picked another three wickets.

Previously on day 1, General Education made 362 all out in 70 overs. Right-handed batter Shaurya Patil top scored with a brilliant 129 in 71 balls and won the Man of the Match for his brilliant show with the bat. Tanay Prasad also contributed 92. Left arm spinner Adarsh Sonawane snapped up a five-wicket haul, (5-93) in 27 overs.

VN Sule Guruji secures first innings lead

VN Sule Guruji English Medium School and Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium School also played a draw at Worli Sports Club. IES VN Sule Guruji took first innings lead. Resuming their batting on day 2, Parle Tilak only managed 198 all out in 75.2 overs. Pradnesh Mestry scored 67. Leg break bowler, Rajveer Lad picked (5-36) in 19.2 overs. Following on, Parle Tilak ended day 2 with 49-3 in 17 overs.

VN Sule Guruji made 324 all out in 88.4 overs. Virat Rahate contributed 85 in 81 balls. Veevak Sarvankar also made 80 runs. Off spinner Aryan Desai spun a web around the opposition, snapping up a 7-wicket haul, (7-85) in 22.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

1. General Education Academy: 362 all out in 70 overs (Shaurya Patil 129, Tanay Prasad 92, Aarush Kolhe 33; Adarsh Sonawane 5/93, Aayush Chavan 4/113) drew with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya: 143 all out 51.3 overs (Shivam Samrat 39, Advait Tiwari 30*, Vedant Gore 3/43 & 157/4 in 39 overs.

2. Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s Primary School: 286 all out in 60.3 overs (Shriyush Chavan 67, Vedant Shinde 41, Varadraj Desai 34, Himanshu Sharma 30, Jasmeet Singh 5/94) & 314/6 in 36 overs (Shubham Jaiswal 121, Varadraj Desai 69*, Chirag Luhach 41; Vivaan Jobanputra 4/90, drew with Modern English School, Chembur: 212 in 64.5 overs (Pranav Iyengar 72*, Rishabh Sadake 41; Golu Pal (SLA) 5/83, Virat Yadav (OB) 3/77). Match drawn Dynandeep takes first innings lead.

3. IES VN Sule Guruji English Med. School: 324 all out in 88.4 overs (Virat Rahate 85, Veevek Sarvankar 80, Nirav Bhorkar 40; Aryan Desai 7/85 drew with Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Med. School: 198 all out in 75.2 overs (Pradnesh Mestry 67, Aryan Desai 46, Yash Sagwekar 38*; Rajveer Lad 5-36) & 49/3 in 17 overs. Match drawn IES VN Sule Guruji takes First Innings lead.

4. Anjuman I-Islam Allana English School: 338 all out in 66.5 overs (Umar Khute 160, Aditya Pandey 5/126, Nameer Teli 3/35) drew with Al Barkaat MMI English School: 233 all out in 64.3 overs (Pradyankur Bhalerao 59*, Ishan Pathak 55, Nameer Teli 39; Arav Yadav 4/30, Yuvan Sharma 4/50) & 109/5 f/o in 31 overs (Arhaan Patel 36; Vedant Kadu 4/42). Anjuman I-Islam Allana Eng. School takes First innings lead.

U14 Giles Shield 2025-2026

Rustomjee School Dahisar: 233 all out Vihaan Patil 50, Johan Mayani 41, Khush Modi 31, Siddhant Ojha 3/50 beat Billabong High International School: 87 all out Vihaan Patil (SLA) 3/30 by 146 runs.

New Horizon Scholar School: 246/8 in 45 overs Ayush Sutar 90, Anshuman Pandey 60, Advay Agarwal 5/56 beat VCW Arya Vidya Mandir: 15 all out Jaimik Majithiya 3/04, Rutvik Kadam (OB) 5/2 by 231 runs.

St. Sabastian High School: 109 all out in 22 overs Yug Bhanushali 4/16 lost to Podar International School CBSE Powai: 113/4 in15.1 overs by 6 wkts.