 GMAAA Inter-school Swimming: Saanvi Deshwal, Myra Jhadwani Emerge Best IN Girls Category
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGMAAA Inter-school Swimming: Saanvi Deshwal, Myra Jhadwani Emerge Best IN Girls Category

GMAAA Inter-school Swimming: Saanvi Deshwal, Myra Jhadwani Emerge Best IN Girls Category

Both scored 42 points each in separate age categories (U-15 and U-17). Yuvraj Dhuwale set the pool on fire with 42 points in the boys under-15 section, same as boys under -17 topper Abhik Srivastav

Irfan HajiUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Winners of the various age groups pose with the GMAAA officials– Ms Snehal Bhal and Kishore Shetty |

The wonder girl Saanvi Deshwal of Bombay Scottish, one of the twin sisters – swept the MCF pool, with clean sweep and in the process  notched up 42 points  in the 2-day annual GMAAA Inter-school swimming championships, organised at the Borivali’s Mandpeshwar Civic Federation swimming pool over the weekend.  Sharing the honours with Saanvi was Myra  Jhadwani, from Jasudben ML school who too put up splendid show with 42 points in the girls under 17 category.

In the  corresponding  Boys sections, Parle Tilak’s Yuvraj Dhuwale sent the pool on fire with 42 points in the boys under-15 section, , same as boys under -17 topper Abhik Srivastav from Kandivli’s Jai Bhawani school.

Read Also
Ozone-GMAAA Meet: Junior Swimmers Rewrite 16 New Individual Records
article-image

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS:

GIRLS (U-7): Dhea Parikh (Utpal Sangvi-JVPG)-))- 28 pts. (U-9):  Gatha Pawar (VPM , Bandra) -26 pts.   

FPJ Shorts
Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid Congestion
Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid Congestion
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
'Hope This Type Of Love Finds You': Bryan Johnson Introduces 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Kate Tolo In A Romantic Post
'Hope This Type Of Love Finds You': Bryan Johnson Introduces 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Kate Tolo In A Romantic Post
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw

(U-11); Anaahi Jain (Bom. Scott)- 26 pts. (U-13): Nishka  (Cathedeal & John.)- 21 pts. 

(U-15):  Saanvi Deshwal ( Bom Scottish) - 42 pts.  (U-17): Myra Jhadwani r (Jasudben ML)-42 pts

BOYS (U-7): Arnav Pandey (Navy Children, Colasba)J- 24 pts.

(U-9): Kabilaan G.  (- 35 pts. 

(U-11): Aevram Randhawa  (Jamnabai Narsee)-)- 27 pts.  

(U-13): Durvesh Devrukhkar (Parle Tilak)- 40 pts. 

(U-15)- Yuvraj Dhanwilke pts. 

Read Also
MCF-GMAAA Swimming Championships: Tannishtha Nair Makes Clean Sweep
article-image

(U-15):  Arnav Wadekar (Don Bosco)- 457 pts. 

(U-17): Abhik Srivastav (Jai Bhavani, Kandivali)-  42 pts. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant Spots Rohit Sharma's Fallen Eyelash & Urges Him To Make A Wish...

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant Spots Rohit Sharma's Fallen Eyelash & Urges Him To Make A Wish...

GMAAA Inter-school Swimming: Saanvi Deshwal, Myra Jhadwani Emerge Best IN Girls Category

GMAAA Inter-school Swimming: Saanvi Deshwal, Myra Jhadwani Emerge Best IN Girls Category

Funny Moment! Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction After Quinton De Kock's Dismissal Goes Viral During...

Funny Moment! Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction After Quinton De Kock's Dismissal Goes Viral During...

Brilliant! Tilak Varma Defies Gravity, Jumps 4-5 Feet In The Air To Save 5 Runs During IND Vs SA 2nd...

Brilliant! Tilak Varma Defies Gravity, Jumps 4-5 Feet In The Air To Save 5 Runs During IND Vs SA 2nd...

Dream11 CEO & Co-Founder Harsh Jain Shares Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Lyrics Ahead Of Submitting New...

Dream11 CEO & Co-Founder Harsh Jain Shares Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Lyrics Ahead Of Submitting New...