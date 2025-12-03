GMAAA Inter-school Swimming: Saanvi Deshwal, Myra Jhadwani Emerge Best IN Girls Category

Winners of the various age groups pose with the GMAAA officials– Ms Snehal Bhal and Kishore Shetty |

The wonder girl Saanvi Deshwal of Bombay Scottish, one of the twin sisters – swept the MCF pool, with clean sweep and in the process notched up 42 points in the 2-day annual GMAAA Inter-school swimming championships, organised at the Borivali’s Mandpeshwar Civic Federation swimming pool over the weekend. Sharing the honours with Saanvi was Myra Jhadwani, from Jasudben ML school who too put up splendid show with 42 points in the girls under 17 category.

In the corresponding Boys sections, Parle Tilak’s Yuvraj Dhuwale sent the pool on fire with 42 points in the boys under-15 section, , same as boys under -17 topper Abhik Srivastav from Kandivli’s Jai Bhawani school.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS:

GIRLS (U-7): Dhea Parikh (Utpal Sangvi-JVPG)-))- 28 pts. (U-9): Gatha Pawar (VPM , Bandra) -26 pts.

(U-11); Anaahi Jain (Bom. Scott)- 26 pts. (U-13): Nishka (Cathedeal & John.)- 21 pts.

(U-15): Saanvi Deshwal ( Bom Scottish) - 42 pts. (U-17): Myra Jhadwani r (Jasudben ML)-42 pts

BOYS (U-7): Arnav Pandey (Navy Children, Colasba)J- 24 pts.

(U-9): Kabilaan G. (- 35 pts.

(U-11): Aevram Randhawa (Jamnabai Narsee)-)- 27 pts.

(U-13): Durvesh Devrukhkar (Parle Tilak)- 40 pts.

(U-15)- Yuvraj Dhanwilke pts.

(U-15): Arnav Wadekar (Don Bosco)- 457 pts.

(U-17): Abhik Srivastav (Jai Bhavani, Kandivali)- 42 pts.