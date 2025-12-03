 Dream11 CEO & Co-Founder Harsh Jain Shares Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Lyrics Ahead Of Submitting New App For Approval
The fantasy sports gaming platform Dream11 co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain shared the lyrics from Eminem's one of the most famous songs - "Lose Yourself." He took to his official social media account and informed the followers that Dream11 has sent the new app for approval to Google Play & Apple App Store.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Mumbai, December 03: The fantasy sports gaming platform Dream11 co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain shared the lyrics from Eminem's one of the most famous songs - "Lose Yourself." He took to his official social media account and informed the followers that Dream11 has sent the new app for approval to Google Play & Apple App Store. He also shared a teaser video of the new app.

He said, "Submitting the NEW @Dream11 app for approval to Google Play & Apple App Store today! Fun AI teaser video. His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti He's nervous, but on the surface, he looks calm and ready."

Earlier, he shared the big news of the second innings of the Dream11 app on his social media account on X. After a long period of legal and regulatory challenges, the fantasy sports gaming platform is finally making a comeback.

However, this time the users and cricket fans will not be able to make money from the sports knowledge as Harsh stated in his statement that they have stopped all the paid contests and the new platform will be entirely free-to-play online social game.

The Dream11's return was possible only after the Indian government came up with clear guidelines for apps and fantasy gaming platforms like Dream11 and others. The laws introduced by the government have made operations legal, transparent and safe for all the users.

The announcement of the comeback of Dream11 has come at a very exciting time as the auctions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be held later this month and he ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place in February, 2026. The fans and cricket lovers should start working on their strategies for the upcoming season.

