 IPL 2026: After Dream11 Exit, Gujarat Titans Rope In Birla Estates As Principal Sponsor
Gujarat Titans have named Birla Estates, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate, as their principal sponsor for the 2026 IPL, replacing Dream11 following the government's ban on real money gaming. The partnership aims to connect with fans and enhance brand value. Financial details remain undisclosed. Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, won the IPL in their debut 2022 season.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
IPL 2026: After Dream11 Exit, Gujarat Titans Rope In Birla Estates As Principal Sponsor | X @gujarat_titans

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans, on Thursday, named Birla Estates, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL), as the team's principal sponsor for the 2026 Indian Premier League.

Birla Estates replaced fantasy gaming platform Dream11, which has massively curtailed its operations after a central government act led to a blanket ban on real money gaming in August this year.

KT Jithendran, MD and CEO of Birla Estates, said: "This collaboration allows us to connect with millions of fans across India and beyond, celebrating shared values of passion, perseverance, and progress. Together, we look forward to building something truly special that resonates both on and off the field."

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, added: "Partnering with Birla Estates not only enhances the Gujarat Titans' brand portfolio but also reflects our commitment to collaborating with iconic institutions that elevate our presence across geographies. Together, we look forward to creating unique experiences that strengthen our collective brand value and open new avenues for growth."

The financial aspects of the deal, however, were kept under wraps by both parties.

Captained by India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans had scripted history during the 2022 IPL by clinching the title in their debut season.

