'Unlawful Suspension': FIFPRO Concerned By Indian Football Crisis, Call AIFF To Set Up 'Clear Roadmap'

FIFPRO have urged the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to get their house in order. The ISL remains on hold with the future of Indian football in the dark. AIFF failed to secure a bidder for the ISL tender, and several clubs have temporarily ceased operations till a resolution is met.

"The Football Players Association of India (FPAI) and FIFPRO have been in constant contact with players across the ISL and have raised the matter with FIFA and the AFC on their behalf," FIFPRO Asia/Oceania said in a statement on Thursday.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) received no bids by the November 7 deadline for the tender issued to find a commercial partner to run the league. Some of India's most storied football clubs including Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Kerala Blasters have halted their operations with uncertainty looming large about the future.

"The lack of clarity for players over the 2025/26 Indian Super League (ISL) season, arising from a dispute over the league’s organisation and governance that has led to its indefinite suspension, is having a significant impact on their livelihoods, careers, and wellbeing. Players have been subjected to unilateral and unlawful suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice. These actions represent a direct breach of the players' labour rights and are causing significant distress," the statement read.

FIFPRO meanwhile have urged the governing body to release a clear roadmap and make guarantees over fulfilling player contracts. It urged the AIFF, FPAI and the FSDL to collaboratively work on :

1. Confirm the ISL season schedule and establish a clear road map for the season to commence.

2. Ensure clubs continue to meet all contractual obligations to players.

On Wednesday, AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey has assured that the Indian football board will do everything to the Indian Super League back on track. The ISL last season kicked off in September, but AIFF are content to cramp it into the January-May calendar after direction from the Supreme Court.

A 180-game season in a 5-month period would be a considerable strain on logistics, broadcasters and let alone the players. Several clubs and ISL players are miffed with the AIFF about the delay, given the season last year was already halfway through at this point. AIFF however reveals that their 'hands were tied' due to Supreme Court proceedings.