 'Unlawful Suspension': FIFPRO Concerned By Indian Football Crisis, Call AIFF To Set Up 'Clear Roadmap'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Unlawful Suspension': FIFPRO Concerned By Indian Football Crisis, Call AIFF To Set Up 'Clear Roadmap'

'Unlawful Suspension': FIFPRO Concerned By Indian Football Crisis, Call AIFF To Set Up 'Clear Roadmap'

FIFPRO Asia/Oceania have issued a strong statement urging AIFF to sort out the ISL mess. The organisation has urged the Indian football body to establish a clear roadmap for ISL to resume while also ensure that player contracts are fulfilled. FIFPRO called the current suspension of operations 'unilateral and unlawful',

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
ISL trophy |

FIFPRO have urged the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to get their house in order. The ISL remains on hold with the future of Indian football in the dark. AIFF failed to secure a bidder for the ISL tender, and several clubs have temporarily ceased operations till a resolution is met.

"The Football Players Association of India (FPAI) and FIFPRO have been in constant contact with players across the ISL and have raised the matter with FIFA and the AFC on their behalf," FIFPRO Asia/Oceania said in a statement on Thursday.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) received no bids by the November 7 deadline for the tender issued to find a commercial partner to run the league. Some of India's most storied football clubs including Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Kerala Blasters have halted their operations with uncertainty looming large about the future.

"The lack of clarity for players over the 2025/26 Indian Super League (ISL) season, arising from a dispute over the league’s organisation and governance that has led to its indefinite suspension, is having a significant impact on their livelihoods, careers, and wellbeing. Players have been subjected to unilateral and unlawful suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice. These actions represent a direct breach of the players' labour rights and are causing significant distress," the statement read.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Zilla Parishad Issues Deadline For Disability Organizations To Register By November 30 Or Face Action
Thane Zilla Parishad Issues Deadline For Disability Organizations To Register By November 30 Or Face Action
'32 Cars, Multiple Cities On Target': Intelligence Agencies Reveal Chilling Details Of Delhi Blast Bomber's Sinister Plan: Reports
'32 Cars, Multiple Cities On Target': Intelligence Agencies Reveal Chilling Details Of Delhi Blast Bomber's Sinister Plan: Reports
Delhi Blast Case: Terror Suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed Was In Contact With Pulwama Attack Mastermind's Wife
Delhi Blast Case: Terror Suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed Was In Contact With Pulwama Attack Mastermind's Wife
Gold & Silver Glitter After US Shutdown Ends, Markets Bet On Fed Easing As Precious Metals Touch Record Highs
Gold & Silver Glitter After US Shutdown Ends, Markets Bet On Fed Easing As Precious Metals Touch Record Highs
Read Also
Indian Football Crisis: ISL Clubs, Players Seek Supreme Court Action, AIFF Aims Jan-May Window
article-image

FIFPRO meanwhile have urged the governing body to release a clear roadmap and make guarantees over fulfilling player contracts. It urged the AIFF, FPAI and the FSDL to collaboratively work on :

1. Confirm the ISL season schedule and establish a clear road map for the season to commence.

2. Ensure clubs continue to meet all contractual obligations to players.

On Wednesday, AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey has assured that the Indian football board will do everything to the Indian Super League back on track. The ISL last season kicked off in September, but AIFF are content to cramp it into the January-May calendar after direction from the Supreme Court.

A 180-game season in a 5-month period would be a considerable strain on logistics, broadcasters and let alone the players. Several clubs and ISL players are miffed with the AIFF about the delay, given the season last year was already halfway through at this point. AIFF however reveals that their 'hands were tied' due to Supreme Court proceedings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unlawful Suspension': FIFPRO Concerned By Indian Football Crisis, Call AIFF To Set Up 'Clear...

'Unlawful Suspension': FIFPRO Concerned By Indian Football Crisis, Call AIFF To Set Up 'Clear...

IPL 2026: After Dream11 Exit, Gujarat Titans Rope In Birla Estates As Principal Sponsor

IPL 2026: After Dream11 Exit, Gujarat Titans Rope In Birla Estates As Principal Sponsor

IND vs SA 1st Test, Kolkata Weather Forecast: Sun Shines On Test Cricket's Return To Eden Gardens

IND vs SA 1st Test, Kolkata Weather Forecast: Sun Shines On Test Cricket's Return To Eden Gardens

IPL 2026 Retention: KKR Add Star Power To Abhishek Nayar's Staff, 2-Time IPL Champion Shane Watson...

IPL 2026 Retention: KKR Add Star Power To Abhishek Nayar's Staff, 2-Time IPL Champion Shane Watson...

Sri Lanka Players Take U-Turn After SLC Directive? Full Squad Stays On For Revised PAK vs SL ODIs,...

Sri Lanka Players Take U-Turn After SLC Directive? Full Squad Stays On For Revised PAK vs SL ODIs,...