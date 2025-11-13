PAK vs SL ODI Series: Kusal Mendis' Old Clip Highlighting Pakistan's Security Goes Viral After Islamabad Bombing; Video

Image: TheRealPCB/X

An old video of Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis has resurfaced and gone viral on social media amid heightened security concerns during the ongoing Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series in Rawalpindi. The clip, originally recorded before the start of the series, shows Mendis expressing his confidence in the arrangements made for the team’s safety. “I think we have very good security and everything in hotel-wise is good,” Mendis can be heard saying in the video, a remark that has now drawn widespread attention in light of recent events.

The Sri Lankan squad is currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, which has been overshadowed by a tragic suicide bombing in Islamabad earlier this week. The attack, which occurred around 17 kilometers from the team’s hotel in Rawalpindi, reportedly claimed at least 12 lives and left 27 others injured. Following the incident, reports emerged that as many as eight Sri Lankan players expressed their desire to return home due to security concerns.

In response, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board issued a firm directive, instructing all players, support staff, and management to remain in Pakistan and continue the tour. The SLC’s decision came after discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which reportedly provided additional security reinforcements to ensure the team’s safety. Officials from both boards reassured that every possible precaution was being taken to protect the players.

PAK vs SL matches are rescheduled

The second ODI, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed in light of the situation. Sources indicate that the PCB has deployed extra personnel and increased surveillance around the team’s hotel and practice venues in Rawalpindi.

The SLC’s directive was also accompanied by a stern warning, any player or staff member choosing to return to Sri Lanka against the board’s decision would face disciplinary action, and immediate replacements would be sent to maintain the continuity of the series.

The situation has evoked memories of the 2009 Lahore terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, which had led to a long hiatus of international cricket in Pakistan. Since then, the PCB has gone to great lengths to restore trust and demonstrate that Pakistan is once again a safe venue for international cricket.

Kusal Mendis’ old video now serves as a symbolic reminder of that delicate balance between optimism and caution that continues to define cricket tours in regions with complex security challenges. For now, both boards remain resolute in ensuring that the series proceeds safely, while fans hope for calm and competitive cricket to take center stage once again.