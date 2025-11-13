 Sri Lanka Players Take U-Turn After SLC Directive? Full Squad Stays On For Revised PAK vs SL ODIs, Tri-Series
Several Sri Lankan cricketers, including captain Charith Asalanka had expressed a desire to return home following the Islamabad bombing. However, after an SLC directive and PCB's arrangements, all players have agreed to stay on board. The PAK vs SL ODIs will be followed by the tri-series including Zimbabwe.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: X/SLC

Sri Lanka players have agreed to stay put in Pakistan for the ongoing PAK vs SL ODI series. The match was scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed after several SL stars hoped to return home following the Islamabad suicide bombing. However, SLC forced in a directive, alongside PCB's additional security arrangement, convinced them to stay put in Rawalpindi.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that the 16-member national squad, along with the team management and support staff currently touring Pakistan, have decided to continue with the tour," said an SLC statement on Thursday.

"This decision follows assurances provided by Sri Lanka Cricket, in close consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party," it added.

As many as 8 Sri Lankan players wanted to leave following the Islamabad bombing. At least, 12 were killed and 27 injured in the deadly attack earlier this week, 17 kilometers away from SL's base in Rawalpindi.

SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and management to continue with the tour. However, the board warned that if any player or staff member decides to return to Sri Lanka against the directive, replacements will be sent to maintain continuity in the series. Furthermore, disciplinary action would be enforced on the returning players warned the SLC.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the rescheduling of matches. Both matches were postponed by a day, with Naqvi expressing his gratitude to SLC for continuing forward with the tour.

"Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour. The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright. The ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on 14th and 16th November in Rawalpindi," Naqvi wrote.

The revised schedule ensures the remaining two PAK vs SL ODIs along with the tri-series with Zimbabwe will all be played in Rawalpindi. The Sikandar Raza led side arrived in the country yesterday with the series continuing forward.

