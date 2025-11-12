IND vs SA 1st Test, Kolkata Weather Forecast: Sun Shines On Test Cricket's Return To Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens Stadium |

Eden Gardens will host a test match after 6 years when India and South Africa face off at the iconic venue starting on Friday. The Kolkata venue last hosted India's first ever pink ball home Test in 2019 against Bangladesh.

A lot has changed in Indian cricket since then. Virat Kohli quit as test skipper, Rohit Sharma took over. Both have retired alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara. Mohammed Shami is also out of the picture. Leading the side is young Shubman Gill, as India face World Test Champions in a crucial series.

Will Kolkata weather hold up?

The sun is up in Kolkata and it is likely to be the case for all 5 days of the India vs South Africa 1st Test. Accuweather predicts hazy mornings for the first three days, but the weather should get clearer as the day progresses. Temperatures are expected to ranged in late 20s to early 30 degree Celsius. There are no strong winds and humidity is expected in 60-70% range. It will hot and unforgiving on all five days.

Eden Gardens pitch report

India built their home dominance on turners but Kolkata could be a good hunting ground for Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Eden Gardens curator revealed that there will be swing on offer early in the morning, with slips being a crucial position in the field.

"In Eden Gardens, whoever bowls in the morning session will get swing. The wicket has good carry, so they should practice slip catching," pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee said in a Star Sports video.

The extra bounce should also delight the likes of Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, who will use their know how to good effect.

India have all but confirmed their playing XI, with Dhruv Jurel playing as an extra batter. Nitish Kumar Reddy has joined up with the India A squad, meaning it will be a 5-man attack for Shubman Gill.