IND vs SA 1st Test: India Playing XI Revealed! Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant To Feature In Kolkata

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has confirmed Dhruv Jurel will feature in India's Playing XI in the IND vs SA 1st Test. Jurel smashed twin tons in the practice matches and will feature as a additional batter. Rishabh Pant also returns having missed the WI series with injury. That would mean Nitish Kumar Reddy is all set to miss out.

"I think we’ve got a pretty good idea of the combination. Given the way Dhruv has gone in the last six months and scoring two hundreds in Bengaluru last week, he is certain to play this week," Ryan ten Doeschate said in the pre-match press conference.

Dhruv Jurel has been in indomitable form in the past few months. He scored his maiden Test hundred in the IND vs WI Tests last month. The wicketkeeper followed it up twin hundreds for India A against South Africa A.

"I don’t think you can leave him out for this Test, that’s the short answer. Obviously, you can only pick 11, so someone else will have to miss out. But I’d be very surprised if you don’t see Dhruv and Rishabh both playing this week," Doeschate elaborated.

Jurel replaced Pant in the WI Test series, with the left-hander out with injury. However, India's vice-captain is now passed fit and both will feature in Eden Gardens. In that case, Nitish Kumar Reddy, will miss out.

"The primary thing is to set out a strategy to win the game. Nitish didn’t get much game time in Australia, and given the importance of this series and the conditions we expect, he might miss out this week," he added.