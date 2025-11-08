'Making It Hard For...': R Ashwin Bats For Dhruv Jurel’s Spot During IND vs SA Series After Twin Tons

Image: X

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill face a selection dilemma after Dhruv Jurel’s remarkable performance for India A. The young wicketkeeper-batter struck centuries in both innings of the final unofficial Test against South Africa A, reigniting calls for his inclusion in the playing XI for the opening Test at Eden Gardens on November 14. Former Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has also backed the inclusion of the youngster into the playing XI.

Taking to X he wrote,” Dhruv Jurel is making it very hard for the coach and captain to drop him from the Test match coming up. 100’s in both innings of the unofficial test against SA A.” The 24-year-old wicketkeeper batter was in sublime touch, scoring 132 off 175 balls in the first innings before backing it up with another century, reaching the landmark in 159 deliveries off Tiaan van Vuuren. He looked at ease in the second innings after an early wobble.

Should Dhruv Jurel replace Sai Sudarshan in playing XI?

While Jurel has been making a statement with the bat, Sai Sudharsan endured a tough outing, managing only 17 and 23 in his two innings. The left-hander’s struggles against both spin and pace have reportedly placed his spot at No 3 under scrutiny. Sudharsan’s lean form could open the door for Jurel to be considered purely as a batter, particularly given his previous success against the West Indies earlier this year, where he amassed 182 runs in two Tests, including a standout 125 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

How did KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant fare?

Rishabh Pant, back to full fitness and captaining India A, provided a stirring display of grit after taking multiple blows on Day 3. The wicketkeeper-batter briefly left the field for medical attention but returned to play a fluent, aggressive innings that lifted the side’s tempo. He was later dismissed for 65 runs. KL Rahul’s inconsistent form continued, with scores of 19 and 27 in the two innings. His dismissal in both innings without converting starts has added another layer of concern for India’s top order.