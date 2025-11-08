IND Vs AUS 5th T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As The Brisbane Clash Ends In No Result, Team India Wins The Series 2-1

Image: BCCI/X

The fifth and final T20 International between India and Australia at Brisbane ended in disappointment as persistent rain forced the match to be abandoned without a result. What was expected to be a thrilling conclusion to the series turned into a washout, leaving fans and players frustrated as heavy showers continued through the evening.

After being put in to bat first, India made a flying start, racing to 52 without loss in just 4.5 overs before rain halted play. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill looked in excellent touch, taking full advantage of the powerplay. Gill, in particular, displayed his elegant strokeplay, while Sharma’s aggressive intent kept the Australian bowlers on the back foot.

However, just as India seemed poised for a massive total, the rain intensified, leading to multiple inspections before the umpires eventually called off the match. With the no-result, India sealed the five-match T20I series 2-1, maintaining their upper hand after consistent performances throughout the tour.

Despite the anticlimactic finish, the series showcased India’s strong bench strength, with several young players stepping up and making significant contributions. Australia, on the other hand, will look to regroup after a competitive yet challenging series. For the fans, it was a bittersweet ending, a dominant India lifting the series trophy, but without the grand finale they had hoped for.