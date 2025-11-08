 IND Vs AUS 5th T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As The Brisbane Clash Ends In No Result, Team India Wins The Series 2-1
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs AUS 5th T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As The Brisbane Clash Ends In No Result, Team India Wins The Series 2-1

IND Vs AUS 5th T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As The Brisbane Clash Ends In No Result, Team India Wins The Series 2-1

Despite the anticlimactic finish, the series showcased India’s strong bench strength, with several young players stepping up and making significant contributions. Australia, on the other hand, will look to regroup after a competitive yet challenging series. For the fans, it was a bittersweet ending, a dominant India lifting the series trophy, but without the grand finale they had hoped for.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

The fifth and final T20 International between India and Australia at Brisbane ended in disappointment as persistent rain forced the match to be abandoned without a result. What was expected to be a thrilling conclusion to the series turned into a washout, leaving fans and players frustrated as heavy showers continued through the evening.

After being put in to bat first, India made a flying start, racing to 52 without loss in just 4.5 overs before rain halted play. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill looked in excellent touch, taking full advantage of the powerplay. Gill, in particular, displayed his elegant strokeplay, while Sharma’s aggressive intent kept the Australian bowlers on the back foot.

However, just as India seemed poised for a massive total, the rain intensified, leading to multiple inspections before the umpires eventually called off the match. With the no-result, India sealed the five-match T20I series 2-1, maintaining their upper hand after consistent performances throughout the tour.

Despite the anticlimactic finish, the series showcased India’s strong bench strength, with several young players stepping up and making significant contributions. Australia, on the other hand, will look to regroup after a competitive yet challenging series. For the fans, it was a bittersweet ending, a dominant India lifting the series trophy, but without the grand finale they had hoped for.

FPJ Shorts
Manipur Police Bust RPF-PLA Extortion Network In Imphal East, Seize Pistol And ₹60,000 Cash
Manipur Police Bust RPF-PLA Extortion Network In Imphal East, Seize Pistol And ₹60,000 Cash
Akhilesh Yadav Demands FIR Against BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava After Clash With RPF Jawan During PM Modi’s Varanasi Visit - VIDEO
Akhilesh Yadav Demands FIR Against BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava After Clash With RPF Jawan During PM Modi’s Varanasi Visit - VIDEO
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Controversy: BCCI, Mohsin Naqvi Hold Talks To Settle Dispute Trophy Dispute
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Controversy: BCCI, Mohsin Naqvi Hold Talks To Settle Dispute Trophy Dispute
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Developers To Follow SOP On Air And Noise Pollution Or Face Penalties
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Developers To Follow SOP On Air And Noise Pollution Or Face Penalties

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Controversy: BCCI, Mohsin Naqvi Hold Talks To Settle Dispute Trophy Dispute

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Controversy: BCCI, Mohsin Naqvi Hold Talks To Settle Dispute Trophy Dispute

IND Vs AUS 5th T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As The Brisbane Clash Ends In No Result, Team India Wins...

IND Vs AUS 5th T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As The Brisbane Clash Ends In No Result, Team India Wins...

'Making It Hard For...': R Ashwin Bats For Dhruv Jurel’s Spot During IND vs SA Series After Twin...

'Making It Hard For...': R Ashwin Bats For Dhruv Jurel’s Spot During IND vs SA Series After Twin...

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Gets His Revenge, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty After Injury Scare

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Gets His Revenge, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty After Injury Scare

Sportvot x FPJ: 36th Sub Junior (Girls/Boys) Rajya Ajinkyapadh Niavd Chachni Spardha Delivers...

Sportvot x FPJ: 36th Sub Junior (Girls/Boys) Rajya Ajinkyapadh Niavd Chachni Spardha Delivers...