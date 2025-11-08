WATCH: Rishabh Pant Gets His Revenge, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty After Injury Scare

Image: BCCI/X

Rishabh Pant had his revenge on Saturday at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. The left-hander was forced to retire hurt after being hit thrice in the space of 20 minutes. However, Pant battled pain and returned to action to score a quick fire half-century in the IND-A vs SA-A clash.

The India A captain took the attack to the Proteas, who responded with aggressive bowling. In a span of 20 minutes, Pant was hit thrice on his body. His first blow was on the helmet, which was followed by hits on his arm and abdomen.

Pant has had a horror luck with injuries in recent times. The left-hander wanted to continue batting but was asked to come back by India A head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. Pant was cleared to bat later in the day and he took the opportunity with both hands.

Pant doled out punishment to the South African bowlers, batting at a strike rate in excess of a 100. He struck 4 sixes in 54 ball stay at the crease, scoring a fine 65. One of the most pleasing shots was his short arm pull off Tshepo Moraki just before Tea. It was Moraki who troubled the left-hander with the body blows and Pant got his revenge in style.

Sigh of relief for India

Rishabh Pant had missed the IND vs WI Test series after fracturing his foot in the Oval Test against England. After a lengthy rehabilitation, Pant returned to action with IND-A and was named in the squad for the India vs South Africa series.



Barring the injury scare, Pant looks at home. He scored a fighting 90 in the 4th innings to led India to victory in the 1st IND-A vs SA-A Unofficial Test. On Saturday, he backed it up with a quick-fire 65 signaling his good form. Pant had scored 3 centuries and a 1 fifty in England before his injury, and looks to have continued from where he left off.