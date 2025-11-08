 'Yeh Toh Cristiano Ronaldo 2.0 Hai': Netizens Hilariously Troll Abrar Ahmed For His Funny Dribbling Skills During PAK Vs SA 3rd ODI; Video
While Pakistan eventually focused back on the match, Abrar’s amusing fielding blunder provided a dose of laughter in an otherwise intense contest. It was a reminder that even in professional cricket, moments of spontaneity and humour can bring joy to players and fans alike.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Image: LateDab/X

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed became the subject of light-hearted social media banter after a funny moment during the third ODI between Pakistan and South Africa in Faisalabad. The incident occurred when Abrar, while attempting to stop the ball near the boundary, accidentally started dribbling it with his feet like a footballer, leaving fans and commentators in splits.

As the ball rolled, Abrar tried to control it but ended up juggling it with his legs instead of picking it up cleanly. His unintentional football skills quickly went viral, with fans sharing clips and memes across social media platforms, comparing him to football stars and joking about his potential switch of sports.

Even though the moment didn’t affect the outcome of the match, it became one of the most talked-about highlights of the game. The commentators couldn’t resist making playful remarks about his “dribbling technique.”

Here's how the Netizens reacted

