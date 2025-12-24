Yohan Faridun Dotiwala Wins Mumbai Classical Chess Championship

Talented young chess player Yohan Faridun Dotiwala delivered a stellar performance to win the Mumbai Classical Chess Championship, which was successfully conducted last Sunday at the Russian House, Pedder Road. The championship saw participation from around 60 players across Mumbai, representing multiple age groups, making the event highly competitive and closely contested.

Yohan showcased exceptional consistency and fighting spirit throughout the tournament, finishing with an impressive 7 points out of a possible 9. Displaying deep positional understanding, tactical sharpness, and remarkable composure under pressure, he played valiantly in every round and managed to overcome all his opponents to emerge as the clear champion.

A student of the American School of Bombay (ASB), Yohan is widely regarded as one of the strongest junior chess players in the city. He already holds an International FIDE rating, a testament to his growing strength and dedication to the sport. His victory at the Mumbai Classical Chess Championship further cements his reputation as a promising talent on the Mumbai and national chess scene.

Yohan trains under Coach Durga Naagesh Guttula, whose guidance has been instrumental in shaping his disciplined approach and competitive mindset. Speaking about Yohan’s achievement, Coach Durga Naagesh Guttula said: “Yohan’s performance in this championship reflects his hard work, maturity, and hunger to improve. He showed great resilience and clarity of thought in critical moments. Winning a classical tournament against strong opposition is a big step forward, and I am extremely proud of his progress and commitment to the game.”

Expressing his thoughts after the win, Yohan said: “I am really happy to win the Mumbai Classical Chess Championship. I enjoy playing long classical games because they help me learn more. I deeply admire Magnus Carlsen for his fighting spirit and all-round understanding of chess. My dream is to keep improving and become a Grandmaster one day.”

This title marks an important milestone in Yohan Faridun Dotiwala’s rapidly developing chess career. With strong support from his family, school, and coach, and with his clear long-term ambition, Yohan is expected to continue making his mark at higher levels of competition in the years to come.