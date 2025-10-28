 'Beta Tumse Nahi Ho Payega': Netizens Hilariously Troll Babar Azam After He Drops A Simple Catch During PAK Vs SA 1st T20 Match
While the dropped catch was a talking point, the match itself continued with both teams vying for dominance, reminding fans that in T20 cricket, one mistake can be costly, but it is rarely the end of the story.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Pakistan batter Babar Azam faced a storm of criticism from netizens after a rare lapse in the field during the first T20 match against South Africa. The incident occurred when Shaheen Afridi bowled, and George Linde hit a shot toward long-on. Babar, positioned in the field, failed to hold a seemingly straightforward catch, allowing the ball to race to the boundary.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their disappointment, with many pointing out that such errors are unexpected from a player of Babar’s caliber. Memes, sarcastic remarks, and playful jabs flooded X (formerly Twitter), reflecting the harsh scrutiny international cricketers face in the age of social media.

Despite the fielding mishap, Babar remains a pivotal figure for Pakistan, leading the team with consistency and skill. Analysts, however, noted that even the best players have occasional lapses, emphasizing that cricket is as much about resilience as it is about skill.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

