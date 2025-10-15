 Crazy Scenes! Lahore Crowd Erupts As Azhar Mahmood Brings Babar Azam To Balcony During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match; Video
Even though he wasn’t on the field at that moment, Babar Azam once again proved why he remains the heartbeat of Pakistan cricket, a player whose presence alone can light up an entire stadium.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Image: BAFC56/X

During the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore, a heartwarming moment unfolded that highlighted Babar Azam’s immense popularity among fans. As the crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium erupted in chants of “Babar! Babar!”, head coach Azhar Mahmood decided to make the moment even more special.

Responding to the roaring fans, Mahmood went inside the dressing room and urged the star batter to step out and greet the supporters. Moments later, Babar Azam appeared on the players’ balcony, and the atmosphere instantly turned electric. The crowd erupted in deafening cheers and chanted his name even louder in pure excitement.

The sight of Pakistan’s cricket icon acknowledging his passionate fans brought smiles across the stadium and quickly spread across social media. Many praised Babar for his humility and connection with the crowd, calling the scene a reminder of how deeply loved he is in Pakistan.

Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match In Lahore; VIDEO

During the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore, a moment of high drama unfolded when spinner Noman Ali trapped South African batter Kyle Verreynne plumb in front of the stumps. The delivery, quicker and turning in sharply from middle, caught Verreynne completely off guard as he attempted a sweep shot but missed, with the ball thudding straight into his pads.

The Pakistan players immediately went up in a loud appeal, and the umpire wasted no time in raising his finger. Verreynne, visibly unsure, opted for a review. However, the replays confirmed Pakistan’s confidence, Ultra Edge showed no spike, and Ball Tracking revealed three reds, upholding the on-field decision.

Moments after being adjudged out, Verreynne appeared frustrated and was seen exchanging words with one of the Pakistani players. Before the situation could escalate, pacer Hasan Ali quickly intervened, calming Verreynne down and diffusing the tension.

The dismissal marked an important breakthrough for Pakistan, with Noman Ali once again proving his effectiveness in home conditions. The brief altercation, however, added a layer of intensity to what has already been a gripping Test contest in Lahore.

