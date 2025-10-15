'Oh Sh*t!': UFC President Dana White's Shocking Reaction After Witnessing Juan Diaz's Spinning Back Elbow Knockout Goes Viral; Video

Image: HappyPunch/X

UFC President Dana White’s unfiltered reaction at the latest Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) event has gone viral, capturing the raw emotion that defines mixed martial arts. During a stunning clash, Juan Diaz delivered a spectacular spinning back elbow knockout against Won Il Kwon, leaving the entire arena, including White, in disbelief.

As the knockout landed, cameras immediately cut to Dana White, who was seen leaning forward, wide-eyed, before blurting out, “Oh shit!” The moment perfectly encapsulated the sheer shock and excitement that followed Diaz’s unbelievable finish. Fans quickly shared the clip across social media, where it spread like wildfire, with many calling it one of White’s most genuine reactions ever caught on camera.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The knockout itself was one for the ages. Diaz’s perfectly timed spinning back elbow sent Kwon crashing to the mat, marking one of the most memorable moments of this DWCS season. Even seasoned commentators were left speechless, and the stunned reaction from White added to the spectacle, underlining just how unexpected and spectacular the finish was.

Chaos! Mateusz Gamrot Shoves Crew Member During Walkout Ahead Of Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC Rio; Video

Polish lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot caused a stir before even stepping into the Octagon at UFC Rio, as he appeared to shove a UFC production crew member out of the way during his walkout ahead of his clash with Charles Oliveira. The moment, captured on camera, quickly went viral among MMA fans, sparking debate about whether Gamrot’s actions were driven by intensity or frustration in the heat of the moment.

As Gamrot made his way toward the cage, the 34-year-old was seen pushing a production staff member who briefly crossed his path while setting up camera equipment. The shove didn’t escalate further, but it drew visible surprise from those nearby, setting an uneasy tone before the fight even began.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Once the fight began, it was clear that emotions were running high. Oliveira, a former UFC lightweight champion and local favorite, showcased his trademark composure and grappling accuracy to win the fight.

For Gamrot, the loss marked a setback in his climb up the lightweight rankings. Known for his wrestling-heavy style and relentless pressure, he entered the bout hoping to make a strong case for title contention. Instead, the evening turned sour, first with the controversial shove during his walkout, and later with a decisive defeat against one of the division’s most dangerous finishers.

While the incident with the production member was brief, it added an unexpected flashpoint to an already high-stakes fight. UFC officials have not commented on the matter, but the clip continues to circulate widely, serving as yet another reminder of how emotion and adrenaline can spill over in the sport’s most charged moments. For Gamrot, it was a night to forget, both inside and outside the Octagon, while Oliveira reaffirmed his place among the elite with a performance that delighted his fans in Rio.