 UFC 320: Alex Pereira Brutally Mocks Magomed Ankalev After Destroying His Opponent In 80 Seconds To Recapture Light Heavyweight Title; Video
UFC star Alex Poatan Pereira dismantled Magomed Ankalev as he put on a thunderous display in Saturday night UFC 320 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a video surfaced on social media, Alex Pereira punched Ankalev unstoppably, knocking him out only in 80 seconds to regain the UFC light heavyweight title.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Alex Poatan Pereira won the UFC light heavyweight title. | (Credits: X)

article-image

It was only seven months ago that Ankalev had dethroned Pereira as the UFC light heavyweight champion in UFC 313 at the same venue. The judges then had seen the judges saw it 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 for Ankalaev, ruling the result in his favour as he fulfilled the potential of being one of the most talented fighters in the sport.

After winning the bout, Pereira mocked his opponent brutally, as shown in the below video:

"I told everyone I was not in a good condition last time" - Alex Pereira

The 38-year-old underlined that he was not in a good situation the last time around but was fit and raring to go on this occasion. After the comprehensive victory, the veteran stated, as quoted by Yahoo Sports:

"I told everyone I was not in a good condition last time. Nobody believed it. You saw it. [Saturday's result] didn't surprise me. I saw that in the first fight. I don't like to make excuses, but I've been saying I wasn't well that night — but tonight, I'm very well."

Meanwhile, the shocking result has also ended a 14-match unbeaten streak for Ankalev. Following the win, Pereira also called for the crowd in Las Vegas to observe a moment's silence in memory of former NFL lineman Arthur Jones, the older brother of UFC fighter Jon Jones. Arthur passed away aged 39 on Friday.

