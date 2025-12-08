Son Heung-min Extortion Case: Court Hands 4-Year Prison Term To Woman Who Falsely Claimed Pregnancy For Blackmailing Former Tottenham Star

Image: Son Heung-min/Instagram

A South Korean court has sentenced a woman to four years in prison for blackmailing football star Son Heung-min, concluding a case that drew nationwide attention due to the player’s global stature and the seriousness of the allegations. The woman, identified only by her surname Yang, was convicted of extorting 300 million won (approximately $204,000) from Son in 2024 after sending him an ultrasound image of a baby she claimed was his. Prosecutors said Yang demanded the money in exchange for keeping the matter private, despite never confirming the identity of the child she was carrying.

According to details released by the Seoul Central District Court, Yang later teamed up with a man, identified as Yong, in a further attempt to extract additional money from the footballer. While Yang denied charges of extortion and attempted extortion, the court found her claims unconvincing, stating that she “lied” to Son and acted with clear intent to deceive. Yong, who admitted his role in the scheme, received a two-year prison sentence.

The case surfaced earlier, when South Korean news agency Yonhap reported in May that a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s had been detained for allegedly attempting to blackmail Son the previous year, when he was still playing for Tottenham Hotspur. Son, now 33, remains one of Asia’s most celebrated footballers. After ten successful years with Tottenham in the Premier League, he made a high-profile move to LAFC in August, continuing to command immense respect both in South Korea and internationally.

The sentencing brings closure to a troubling episode in the star’s life, underscoring the pressures and vulnerabilities faced by high-profile athletes who remain in the public eye.

Son Heung-min Receives Hugs & Applause From Teammates, Newcastle Players After His Final Appearance For Tottenham; Video

Tottenham Hotspur players and fans bid an emotional farewell on Sunday as Son Heung-min played his final game for the club in South Korea. The 33-year-old star took to the pitch for a little over an hour in Spurs’ pre-season clash against Newcastle United, bringing down the curtain on a glittering chapter in North London.

During the friendly, Son was substituted 19 minutes into the second half, making way for new arrival Mohammed Kudus. As he walked off the pitch, he was met with warm embraces and applause from his teammates, many of whom gathered around him in a show of respect and admiration.

Players from Newcastle also joined, recognising the legacy of one of the Premier League's most celebrated forwards. Son, clearly moved by the moment, made his way to the touchline as coaching staff and substitutes rose to applaud his impact over the past decade.