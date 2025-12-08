 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baroda's Amit Passi Equals World Record With 44-ball Century On T20 Debut
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baroda's Amit Passi Equals World Record With 44-ball Century On T20 Debut

Baroda wicketkeeper-batter Amit Passi equalled the world record for the highest T20 debut score with 114 off 55 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His innings, featuring 10 fours and 9 sixes, helped Baroda beat Services by 13 runs. Despite the win, Baroda is out of the tournament, while Passi joins an elite group of Indian T20 debut centurions.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baroda's Amit Passi Equals World Record With 44-ball Century On T20 Debut | IANS

Hyderabad: Baroda wicketkeeper-batter Amit Passi has equalled the world record for the highest score on T20 debut with his 44-ball century in their last league stage match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Monday.

The 26-year-old scored 114 runs off just 55 balls, featuring 10 fours and nine sixes, to guide Baroda to a 13-run win over Services. His innings matched Pakistan’s Bilal Asif, who scored 114 from 48 balls for the Sialkot Stallions in a domestic T20 match in Faisalabad in May 2015, tying the world record for the highest individual score in men’s T20 debut.

Passi has become only the third Indian batter after Punjab’s Shivam Bhambri and Hyderabad’s Akshath Reddy to score a century on T20 debut, with all three hundreds coming in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Stepping in for India wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, who left for national duty against South Africa, the 26-year-old Passi opened the innings and played a blistering knock against Services.

He formed two vital stands: a 60-run partnership for the third wicket with Shivalik Sharma, followed by a quick 75-run alliance with captain Vishnu Solanki in just 32 balls, and played an essential role in guiding his team to a total of 220/5 in 20 overs.

In response, Kunwar Pathak (51), Ravi Chauhan (51), and Mohit Ahlawat (41) gave a flying start to Services, who managed to score only 207-8, falling short by 13 runs.

Placed in a stiff Elite Group C, Baroda are out of contention for making the Super League stage despite their win against Services by a resounding margin.

The winners of the Punjab-Gujarat and Bengal-Haryana contests are assured of progressing from their respective groups.

Batting first, Haryana have set a target of 191 for Gujarat, riding on captain Ankit Kumar's (46 off 30) and Nishant Sindhu's (48 off 31).

