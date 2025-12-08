 India Fined 10% Match Fee For Slow Over-Rate In Second ODI Against South Africa
India lost that match as South Africa squared the three-match series at 1-1. India won the Visakhapatnam ODI to clinch the series. Richie Richardson of the Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after KL Rahul’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
India were on Monday fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur. | X @BhttDNSH100

Dubai: India were on Monday fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur.

India lost that match as South Africa squared the three-match series at 1-1. India won the Visakhapatnam ODI to clinch the series.

Richie Richardson of the Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after KL Rahul’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

article-image

Rahul pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal levelled the charge.

