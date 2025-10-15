 'If You Can't Tolerate A Kid, Imagine...': Varun Chakravarthy Condemns Trolls & Criticisms Against Minor KBC Contestant For 'Rude' Behaviour With Amitabh Bachchan
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'If You Can't Tolerate A Kid, Imagine...': Varun Chakravarthy Condemns Trolls & Criticisms Against Minor KBC Contestant For 'Rude' Behaviour With Amitabh Bachchan

'If You Can't Tolerate A Kid, Imagine...': Varun Chakravarthy Condemns Trolls & Criticisms Against Minor KBC Contestant For 'Rude' Behaviour With Amitabh Bachchan

Team India spinner Varun Chakarvarthy has hit out at trolls and criticisms that have been dished out on the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) junior contestant named Ishit Bhatt. With his seemingly rude and overconfident behavior, getting met with plenty of backlash, Chakravarthy has highlighted the need to allow kids to grow up.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Varun Chakarvarthy (L). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India spinner Varun Chakarvarthy has hit out at trolls and criticisms that have been dished out on the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) junior contestant named Ishit Bhatt. With his seemingly rude and overconfident behavior, getting met with plenty of backlash, Chakravarthy has highlighted the need to allow kids to grow up.

Read Also
Viral! Varun Chakravarthy Trolls Pakistan With Tea Cup Celebration After Not Receiving The Asia Cup...
article-image

Netizens have hit out at the kid hailing from Gujarat for being extremely rude and showing little respect to a legend like Amitabh Bachchan. The contestant had become one of the most viral topics on the internet the day the episode aired due to the below lines spoken by him:

"Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna (I know the rules, so don't start explaining the rules to me right now)."

He continued speaking in a similar tone and compelled the veteran actor to provide him the options even before they were displayed:

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: Shopkeeper And Security Guard Arrested Under POCSO For Molesting Minor Girls In Separate Cases
Navi Mumbai Crime: Shopkeeper And Security Guard Arrested Under POCSO For Molesting Minor Girls In Separate Cases
Maharashtra BJP President Felicitates Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj Ji With ‘Jan Chetna Ratna Puraskar’
Maharashtra BJP President Felicitates Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj Ji With ‘Jan Chetna Ratna Puraskar’
Haryana CM Nayab Saini Meets Deceased ASI Lather’s Family, Assures Justice - VIDEO
Haryana CM Nayab Saini Meets Deceased ASI Lather’s Family, Assures Justice - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Jain Community And Forest Officials Launch 'Karuna Rath' Livestock Ambulance
Mumbai News: Jain Community And Forest Officials Launch 'Karuna Rath' Livestock Ambulance

"Arre option daalo (Come on, give me some options)."

Ultimately, Ishit answered a question 'What is the name of the first kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana?' wrongly. He said Ayodhya Kanda, while the correct answer was Bala Kanda."

With the kid facing plenty of criticism on all corners, the Indian leg-spinner wrote on X:

"Example of how social media has become a place for cowards running their mouths without any sense.! He is a kid for god sake !! Let him grow !! If u can't tolerate a kid, imagine the society still tolerating many nut cases like the ones commenting on this kid and much more."

Varun Chakravarthy named in T20I squad for Australia tour

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old is currently gearing up for the upcoming Australia tour where India will play five T20Is, beginning on October 29. The wrist-spinner picked up seven scalps in six scalps during the multi-nation event.

Nevertheless, it will be the wrist-spinner's first international game in Australia. He has a promising T20I record, taking 40 scalps in 24 games at 15.60.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'If You Can't Tolerate A Kid, Imagine...': Varun Chakravarthy Condemns Trolls & Criticisms Against...

'If You Can't Tolerate A Kid, Imagine...': Varun Chakravarthy Condemns Trolls & Criticisms Against...

MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: B.D. Somani Shine In Girls U-12; Hill Spring & P.G Garodia...

MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: B.D. Somani Shine In Girls U-12; Hill Spring & P.G Garodia...

Breaking! India Set To Host Commonwealth Games 2030 Edition, Ahmedabad Recommended As Host City

Breaking! India Set To Host Commonwealth Games 2030 Edition, Ahmedabad Recommended As Host City

Six Kings Slam 2025: Check Out Prize Money, Tournament Format, Live Streaming Details And Much More

Six Kings Slam 2025: Check Out Prize Money, Tournament Format, Live Streaming Details And Much More

Video: Mohammed Shami Uproots Uttarakhand Batter's Stump In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match, Makes Strong...

Video: Mohammed Shami Uproots Uttarakhand Batter's Stump In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match, Makes Strong...