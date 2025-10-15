'If You Can't Tolerate A Kid, Imagine...': Varun Chakravarthy Condemns Trolls & Criticisms Against Minor KBC Contestant For 'Rude' Behaviour With Amitabh Bachchan

Varun Chakarvarthy (L). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India spinner Varun Chakarvarthy has hit out at trolls and criticisms that have been dished out on the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) junior contestant named Ishit Bhatt. With his seemingly rude and overconfident behavior, getting met with plenty of backlash, Chakravarthy has highlighted the need to allow kids to grow up.

Netizens have hit out at the kid hailing from Gujarat for being extremely rude and showing little respect to a legend like Amitabh Bachchan. The contestant had become one of the most viral topics on the internet the day the episode aired due to the below lines spoken by him:

"Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna (I know the rules, so don't start explaining the rules to me right now)."

He continued speaking in a similar tone and compelled the veteran actor to provide him the options even before they were displayed:

"Arre option daalo (Come on, give me some options)."

Ultimately, Ishit answered a question 'What is the name of the first kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana?' wrongly. He said Ayodhya Kanda, while the correct answer was Bala Kanda."

With the kid facing plenty of criticism on all corners, the Indian leg-spinner wrote on X:

"Example of how social media has become a place for cowards running their mouths without any sense.! He is a kid for god sake !! Let him grow !! If u can't tolerate a kid, imagine the society still tolerating many nut cases like the ones commenting on this kid and much more."

Varun Chakravarthy named in T20I squad for Australia tour

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old is currently gearing up for the upcoming Australia tour where India will play five T20Is, beginning on October 29. The wrist-spinner picked up seven scalps in six scalps during the multi-nation event.

Nevertheless, it will be the wrist-spinner's first international game in Australia. He has a promising T20I record, taking 40 scalps in 24 games at 15.60.