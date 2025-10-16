 MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Aaradhya Shetty’s Five‑Star Show in Girls U‑12; Hill Spring Lift Boys U‑12 Title
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Aaradhya Shetty’s Five‑Star Show in Girls U‑12; Hill Spring Lift Boys U‑12 Title

MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Aaradhya Shetty’s Five‑Star Show in Girls U‑12; Hill Spring Lift Boys U‑12 Title

The Dream Sports–MSSA Inter‑School Football Tournament delivered statement wins and knockout drama across two venues, with R.N. Podar cruising in the Girls U‑12 Division II on the back of captain Aaradhya Shetty’s five‑goal haul, while Hill Spring (Tardeo) clinched the U‑12 Boys 3rd Division crown behind a brace from Jinoy Burad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Hill Spring. |

Mumbai, October 16, 2025: The Dream Sports–MSSA Inter‑School Football Tournament delivered statement wins and knockout drama across two venues, with R.N. Podar cruising in the Girls U‑12 Division II on the back of captain Aaradhya Shetty’s five‑goal haul, while Hill Spring (Tardeo) clinched the U‑12 Boys 3rd Division crown behind a brace from Jinoy Burad. At Wings, the U‑16 Boys 4th Division served up tight contests, highlighted by a composed double from Ronak Kumbhar for St. Arnold H.S. (Andheri) and a confident 2–0 win for Bombay International (Babulnath).

In the Girls U‑12 Division II at MSSA Ground, R.N. Podar overpowered Lilavati Podar (Santacruz) 6–0, with Shetty scoring five and Kiana Sharma adding the sixth. Ryan International ICSE (Goregaon) edged JBCN International (Borivali) 1–0 courtesy Navika Chaubey.

In the U‑12 Boys 3rd Division, St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) sealed third place via a 3–2 tie‑breaker after a goalless draw against Jankidevi Public School (Andheri). Hill Spring then sealed the title with a 2–0 win over P.G. Garodia (Ghatkopar), thanks to Jinoy Burad’s decisive brace.

At Wings in the U‑16 Boys 4th Division, Orchid International (Masjid Bunder) and Rustomjee International School & Jr. College (Dahisar) finished 0–0, while Little Angels ‘A’ International School (Sion) drew 1–1 with St. Joseph (Juhu) through goals by Ved Gorule and Dhruv Bavale. Mithibai Devraj Gundecha Foundation (Kandivali) edged St. John the Evangelist High School (Andheri) 1–0 via Anique Pirzada; Bombay International (Babulnath) beat St. Xavier’s (Andheri) 2–0 through Kai Sharma Saluja and Rudra Sami; St. Arnold H.S. (Andheri) downed VPMS Orion 2–0 thanks to Ronak Kumbhar’s brace; and St. Xavier’s (Borivali) received a walkover after C.P. Goenka International School (Oshiwara) did not report.

FPJ Shorts
'I Had An Offer From BJP To Become DCM During JD (S)-Congress Govt': DK Shivakumar
'I Had An Offer From BJP To Become DCM During JD (S)-Congress Govt': DK Shivakumar
Mumbai News: MMRDA To Plant 4,175 Trees Along Chedda Nagar–Anand Nagar Flyover Project, Preserving Green Cover
Mumbai News: MMRDA To Plant 4,175 Trees Along Chedda Nagar–Anand Nagar Flyover Project, Preserving Green Cover
'Shortest & Longest Running Shows': Samay Raina Meets Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi; Netizens React Hilariously
'Shortest & Longest Running Shows': Samay Raina Meets Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi; Netizens React Hilariously
US President Donald Trump Speaks To Russian President Vladimir Putin Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy
US President Donald Trump Speaks To Russian President Vladimir Putin Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy

Brief Scores — October 16, 2025

Girls U‑12 Division II — MSSA Ground

R.N. Podar 6 (Aaradhya Shetty 5, Kiana Sharma) bt Lilavati Podar (Santacruz) 0

Ryan Int. ICSE (Goregaon) 1 (Navika Chaubey) bt JBCN Int. (Borivali) 0

Boys U‑12 3rd Division — MSSA Ground

Third place: St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 0 drew Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) 0 — St. Dominic Savio won 3–2 on penalties

Penalty scorers — St. Dominic Savio: Vihaan Sharma, Ibrahim Ansari, Jaden Mendonca; Jankidevi: Atif Shaikh, Ali Jani.

Final: Hill Spring (Tardeo) 2 (Jinoy Burad 2) bt P.G. Garodia (Ghatkopar) 0

U‑16 Boys 4th Division — WINGS

Orchid Int. (Masjid Bunder) 0 drew Rustomjee Int. Sch & Jr Co. (Dahisar) 0

Little Angels ‘A’ Int. School (Sion) 1 (Ved Gorule) drew St. Joseph (Juhu) 1 (Dhruv Bavale)

Mithibai Devraj Gundecha Foundation (Kandivali) 1 (Anique Pirzada) bt St. John the Evangelist H.S. (Andheri) 0

Bombay Int. (Babulnath) 2 (Kai Sharma Saluja, Rudra Sami) bt St. Xavier’s (Andheri) 0

St. Arnold H.S. (Andheri) 2 (Ronak Kumbhar 2) bt VPMS Orion 0

St. Xavier’s (Borivali) W/O C.P. Goenka Int. School (Oshiwara)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS W vs BAN W, Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy Peels Off Consecutive Tons As Australia Hammer...

AUS W vs BAN W, Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy Peels Off Consecutive Tons As Australia Hammer...

From ISPL To Ranji Trophy: Irfan Umair's Inspiring Journey

From ISPL To Ranji Trophy: Irfan Umair's Inspiring Journey

Video: UAE Beats Japan To Clinch T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket; Find Out Which Teams Have Qualified For...

Video: UAE Beats Japan To Clinch T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket; Find Out Which Teams Have Qualified For...

MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Aaradhya Shetty’s Five‑Star Show in Girls U‑12; Hill...

MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Aaradhya Shetty’s Five‑Star Show in Girls U‑12; Hill...

'It's Not Happening, Sorry': Novak Djokovic Cheekily Apologises To Youngsters By Confirming He Has...

'It's Not Happening, Sorry': Novak Djokovic Cheekily Apologises To Youngsters By Confirming He Has...