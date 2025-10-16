MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Aaradhya Shetty’s Five‑Star Show in Girls U‑12; Hill Spring Lift Boys U‑12 Title

Hill Spring. |

Mumbai, October 16, 2025: The Dream Sports–MSSA Inter‑School Football Tournament delivered statement wins and knockout drama across two venues, with R.N. Podar cruising in the Girls U‑12 Division II on the back of captain Aaradhya Shetty’s five‑goal haul, while Hill Spring (Tardeo) clinched the U‑12 Boys 3rd Division crown behind a brace from Jinoy Burad. At Wings, the U‑16 Boys 4th Division served up tight contests, highlighted by a composed double from Ronak Kumbhar for St. Arnold H.S. (Andheri) and a confident 2–0 win for Bombay International (Babulnath).

In the Girls U‑12 Division II at MSSA Ground, R.N. Podar overpowered Lilavati Podar (Santacruz) 6–0, with Shetty scoring five and Kiana Sharma adding the sixth. Ryan International ICSE (Goregaon) edged JBCN International (Borivali) 1–0 courtesy Navika Chaubey.

In the U‑12 Boys 3rd Division, St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) sealed third place via a 3–2 tie‑breaker after a goalless draw against Jankidevi Public School (Andheri). Hill Spring then sealed the title with a 2–0 win over P.G. Garodia (Ghatkopar), thanks to Jinoy Burad’s decisive brace.

At Wings in the U‑16 Boys 4th Division, Orchid International (Masjid Bunder) and Rustomjee International School & Jr. College (Dahisar) finished 0–0, while Little Angels ‘A’ International School (Sion) drew 1–1 with St. Joseph (Juhu) through goals by Ved Gorule and Dhruv Bavale. Mithibai Devraj Gundecha Foundation (Kandivali) edged St. John the Evangelist High School (Andheri) 1–0 via Anique Pirzada; Bombay International (Babulnath) beat St. Xavier’s (Andheri) 2–0 through Kai Sharma Saluja and Rudra Sami; St. Arnold H.S. (Andheri) downed VPMS Orion 2–0 thanks to Ronak Kumbhar’s brace; and St. Xavier’s (Borivali) received a walkover after C.P. Goenka International School (Oshiwara) did not report.

Brief Scores — October 16, 2025

Girls U‑12 Division II — MSSA Ground

R.N. Podar 6 (Aaradhya Shetty 5, Kiana Sharma) bt Lilavati Podar (Santacruz) 0

Ryan Int. ICSE (Goregaon) 1 (Navika Chaubey) bt JBCN Int. (Borivali) 0

Boys U‑12 3rd Division — MSSA Ground

Third place: St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 0 drew Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) 0 — St. Dominic Savio won 3–2 on penalties

Penalty scorers — St. Dominic Savio: Vihaan Sharma, Ibrahim Ansari, Jaden Mendonca; Jankidevi: Atif Shaikh, Ali Jani.

Final: Hill Spring (Tardeo) 2 (Jinoy Burad 2) bt P.G. Garodia (Ghatkopar) 0

U‑16 Boys 4th Division — WINGS

Orchid Int. (Masjid Bunder) 0 drew Rustomjee Int. Sch & Jr Co. (Dahisar) 0

Little Angels ‘A’ Int. School (Sion) 1 (Ved Gorule) drew St. Joseph (Juhu) 1 (Dhruv Bavale)

Mithibai Devraj Gundecha Foundation (Kandivali) 1 (Anique Pirzada) bt St. John the Evangelist H.S. (Andheri) 0

Bombay Int. (Babulnath) 2 (Kai Sharma Saluja, Rudra Sami) bt St. Xavier’s (Andheri) 0

St. Arnold H.S. (Andheri) 2 (Ronak Kumbhar 2) bt VPMS Orion 0

St. Xavier’s (Borivali) W/O C.P. Goenka Int. School (Oshiwara)