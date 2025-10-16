 Sportvot x FPJ: RAMEST Beat MAPS To Win Gujarat Women's Auction Handball League 2025 Title
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
The Gujarat Women's Auction Handball League 2025 concluded with great enthusiasm at Halwad, Morbi, Gujarat, running from 10th to 14th October 2025. The event brought together top women handball players from across the state, creating an atmosphere of fierce competition and exceptional sportsmanship. Over five days of intense matches, players displayed remarkable skill, strength, and teamwork, making the tournament a true celebration of women’s sports and grassroots athletic talent in Gujarat.

The Grand Final was the highlight of the tournament, featuring an exciting clash between RAMEST and MAPS. In a thrilling contest, RAMEST delivered an outstanding performance to defeat MAPS with a commanding score of 32–24, securing the championship title. RAMEST’s defense was rock-solid, and their quick transitions and precise finishing kept MAPS on the back foot throughout the match.

Though MAPS put up a spirited fight, RAMEST’s consistency and composure helped them seal a well-deserved victory, earning applause from fans and organizers alike. The entire event was broadcast live by SportVot on their YouTube channel and official app, allowing handball fans from all over to witness the action in real time.

SportVot once again demonstrated its commitment to promoting grassroots sports by providing high-quality coverage and showcasing the incredible talent emerging from local and regional levels. Their seamless broadcast and engaging presentation made the viewing experience enjoyable and helped bring well-deserved visibility to women’s handball in India. Through initiatives like these, SportVot continues to play a vital role in elevating and empowering the next generation of Indian.

