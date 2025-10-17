Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Sign On A Pakistani Flag For A Fan Before Leaving For Practice Session In Perth? Here's The Truth

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

With Virat Kohli stepping foot and practising in Australia ahead of the highly-anticipated ODI series, fans have been keeping a close track of his net and warm-up sessions. Nevertheless, a photo has been circulating of the 36-year-old giving his autograph on a Pakistani flag but the genuine video shows he had only signed a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey brought by a fan.

The former Indian captain is all set to play his first international game since March 2025 and his first competitive one since the dreamy night of the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad in June first week. As a result, stadiums are likely to be packed for all three ODIs in the Australian summer. The right-handed batter will want to stamp his authority to be in contention to play in the 2027 World Cup.

Watch the below video as Kohli signs a RCB jersey:

The below picture circulating on social media seems to be a morphed one.

"Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Following the Test series against the West Indies, head coach Gautam Gambhir was asked about the chances of Kohli and Rohit featuring in the 2027 World Cup. He responded the below, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Look, 50-over World Cup is still two-and-a-half years away, and I think it is very important to stay in the present. That is very important. Obviously, they are quality players, they are coming back, their experience is going to be a handful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful series."

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.