'Always Wanted To Get Involved In The Business Side Of Pickleball': Yuvraj Ruia

Yuvraj Ruia is one of India's top pickleball players and the 28-year-old x he shared his thoughts exclusively with The Free Press Journal in a free-wheeling interview.

Q. What inspired you to return to India after four years on the US Pickleball circuit, and how has that transition been?



I always wanted to get involved in the business side of pickleball and make it my long-term career. But the pickleball industry in the US is extremely competitive, and at the time, I was working at my father’s company there.

After seven years in the States, my dad asked me to move back since all my siblings were already home. That conversation really sparked something. I told him I would return to India if I could play professionally and help grow pickleball across the country. My family wanted me back so much that they supported the idea instantly. So, I moved back in May 2023, determined to play full-time and build the sport from both a professional and business perspective. It has been a rewarding transition, reconnecting with the community here and seeing the enthusiasm for the sport firsthand.



Q. How did your international experience shape your vision for developing Pickleball in India?



Travelling across the US and competing around the world gave me a deep understanding of how pickleball grows successfully. I have played at some of the best facilities, interacted with world-class players and coaches, and seen what makes a strong pickleball culture. I learned about the importance of infrastructure, structured coaching programs, and how tournaments are professionally run. These experiences shaped my vision for India. I want to bring that same structure and professionalism here. We have already started moving in that direction with well-organised leagues, high-quality venues, and better pathways for players to compete consistently.



Q. What do you see as the biggest challenges and opportunities for Pickleball to grow as a mainstream sport in India?



The beauty of pickleball is that once people play it, they get hooked instantly. It is easy to learn, fast-paced, and incredibly fun. The challenge, though, is that for someone who has not played, it may not seem as exciting to watch right away. Unlike tennis or cricket, the viewership will take some time to build. But that is also the biggest opportunity. As more people start playing and understanding the nuances of the sport, interest and audiences will naturally grow. I believe community events, school programs, and more visibility through media will help accelerate that process.



Q. As India’s 1 in Pro Mixed Doubles and 2 in Pro Men’s Doubles, how would you describe the current competitive landscape of the sport domestically?



Competition in India has grown rapidly in the last couple of years, especially with Global Sports hosting top-quality events and tours across the country. The introduction of the national tour and the league has created consistent playing opportunities and serious prize money for professionals. That has attracted athletes from other racquet sports like tennis, badminton, and table tennis, who are now taking pickleball full-time and training seriously. At present, there are about five to six top players in India, but with the sport expanding so quickly, I see that number increasing exponentially in the next few years. The standard of play and professionalism are both rising fast.



Q. How do you plan to leverage your global connections with league owners, coaches, and pro players to benefit Indian Pickleball?



I have already started using my network to create global exposure for Indian pickleball. Over the past year, I have helped bring several international players to our tournaments and leagues, including Rob Nunnery, who hosted a clinic that was a huge success. These collaborations help raise the standard of play, give Indian players a chance to learn from the best, and build international credibility for our circuit. My relationships with league owners, coaches, and pro players make it easier to create these exchanges, whether it is coaching tie-ups, exhibition matches, or partnerships with organisations like the APP. I want India to be seen as a key player in global pickleball, and these connections are helping us get there.