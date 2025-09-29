Viral! Varun Chakravarthy Trolls Pakistan With Tea Cup Celebration After Not Receiving The Asia Cup 2025 Trophy

Team India spinner Varun Chakravarty, who played a crucial role in India's victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final, celebrated the victory by placing a Tea Cup beside him on the bed. Taking to X, Chakravarty posted a picture of him posing with a Tea Cup beside as well as Team India players celebrating the Asia Cup win by lifting an imaginary Trophy.

He captioned the post, 'Akkha duniya ek taraf, aur mere india ek taraf 'Jai Hind. However, the bowler was clearly trolling Pakistan through his post, having failed to receive the winner's trophy after the match.

Not only Varun but the entire team mocked Mohsin Naqvi after beating Pakistan for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men In Blue were seen lying on the ground and scrolling on their phone, while Naqvi was left stranded on the podium.

Later, the players avoided taking the individual award and shaking hands with the ACC chief. Outraged by the behaviour of the players, the ACC chief reportedly left the stadium and took the trophy with him

Varun Chakravarthy in the past, had trolled Pakistan using tea cup after India won the Champions Trophy 2025. One of India’s standout performers in the tournament, the Karnataka cricketer took a cheeky jab at critics who suggested that India’s triumph was aided by favourable scheduling. After India’s thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final, Chakravarthy posted a celebratory picture on Instagram, where he was seen sipping coffee with the Champions Trophy in hand. He captioned the image, “A lot of distance was travelled to get a taste of this Cup".

The remark appeared to be a witty response not only to the critics but also to Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed, following his recent post during the Champions Trophy. Abrar posted a picture of himself dressed in green and white attire with a cup of tea in hand, and he wrote in the caption, “last cup of Fantastic evening tea,” before the fasts began, while mocking Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s case.