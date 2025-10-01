ILT20 2026 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Unsold After Entering At ₹1.06 Crore; Video

Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Image Credits: X)

Contrary to expectations, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin found no takers during the ongoing International League T20 auction ahead of the 2026 edition. Ashwin, who listed himself in the auction at $120,000 (approx. ₹1.06 crore) went unsold, having announced his retirement from IPL to make himself available for overseas T20 leagues.

The veteran off-spinner was purchased by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2025 auction for a whopping price of ₹9.75 crore. However, he struggled to live up to the price tag and took only seven wickets in nine matches, averaging 40.43 and maintained an economy rate of 9.13. With reports about Ashwin wanting the franchise to release him, he announced retirement to pursue franchise opportunities with other T20 leagues.

With 187 wickets in 221 IPL matches, the 39-year-old has featured for the Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Ashwin played an integral role in Super Kings' title victory in 2010 and 2011.

Ravichandran Ashwin to turn up for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League

The veteran cricketer's first overseas franchise opportunity will come in the 15th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) as Sydney Thunder has signed him up, making him the first Indian men's player to feature in the tournament. The decorated off-spinner could also sign up for the next season of SA20.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer retired from the international arena following the Brisbane Test last year against Australia. His last outing for the national team was at the Adelaide Oval as he struggled and couldn't prevent Australia from levelling the series.

Overall, he featured for India in 287 games and played an instrumental role in Team India dominating Test cricket, especially at home.