IND Vs WI, 1st Test Match, Day 2: Dhruv Jurel Brings Up Maiden Test Century With Heartfelt Army Tribute Celebration; Video

Image: BCCI/X

In a stirring moment of pride and passion, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel brought up his maiden Test century during the ongoing first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The young cricketer showcased grit, composure, and class as he reached the milestone in style, cementing his place as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Facing a tossed-up delivery around the off stump, Jurel timed a precise flick past mid-off to bring up his hundred, a knock that combined resilience with elegance. As the ball raced to the boundary, Jurel raised his bat to the skies, removed his helmet, and stood tall, acknowledging the crowd’s thunderous applause. What followed was a heartfelt moment, a warm embrace with his batting partner, Ravindra Jadeja, and a poignant tribute to his roots.

Jurel, whose father served in the Indian Army, gave a subtle salute-like gesture, a quiet nod to the discipline, strength, and service that have shaped his life off the field. The gesture resonated with fans across the country, many of whom took to social media to hail both his achievement and the deeply personal celebration that followed.

This innings, already being hailed as one of the finest by a young Indian cricketer in recent times, was not just about runs on the board but about character under pressure. Walking in at a crucial juncture, Jurel steadied the innings, forged important partnerships, and never looked overawed by the occasion.

With this century, Dhruv Jurel has not only marked a personal milestone but has also won hearts, blending sporting excellence with patriotic pride in a way few debut tons manage to do.

Unbelievable Scenes! Fans Rush To Catch Glimpse Of Shubman Gill Near Dressing Room During IND Vs WI, 1st Test Match; Video

The buzz and excitement surrounding young Indian captain Shubman Gill reached fever pitch on Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a moment that highlighted his soaring popularity, hundreds of fans were seen sprinting across the stands, desperate to catch even a fleeting glimpse of the Indian skipper as he stepped out of the dressing room.

Gill has quickly become a fan favorite, not just for his elegant batting, but also for his calm demeanor and rising stature in international cricket. As news spread around the stadium that Gill was emerging from the pavilion, spectators abandoned their seats, racing toward the team area with mobile phones in hand, hoping to record the moment or simply see their hero up close.

The scene created a moment of chaos mixed with pure fan devotion. For many in attendance, especially local supporters in Ahmedabad, just witnessing Gill lead the Indian team in whites was a dream come true.

The moment reflected not only the growing enthusiasm around Test cricket’s new generation but also how Shubman Gill has effortlessly stepped into a leadership role that has captured the nation’s imagination. While the match itself remained finely balanced on Day 1, it was this off-field spectacle that added to the occasion’s emotional weight, a reminder of how cricket, and its emerging icons, continue to unite and electrify crowds across the country.