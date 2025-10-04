 IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3 Updates: India Declare On Overnight Score, Aim To Inflict Innings Defeat On West Indies
India ended Day 2 in a commanding position against the West Indies, reaching 448/5 at stumps, extending their lead to 286 runs

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
With a healthy lead and spin-friendly conditions, India will aim to wrap up the West Indies innings early on Day 3 and push for a result. India ended Day 2 in a commanding position against West Indies, fafter declaring innings for overnight score of 448/5 and with a lead of 286 runs with the pitch beginning to aid spinners.

The day belonged to KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja, who all made key contributions. Rahul anchored the innings with a solid 100, while Gill chipped in with a fluent 50.

The highlight, however, was the 206-run stand between Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket. Jurel, the young wicketkeeper-batter, scored his maiden Test century (105) — a special knock he dedicated to his father, a Kargil war veteran.

After reaching his fifty, Jurel performed his trademark salute celebration, paying tribute to his father's military background. Upon reaching his hundred, he followed it with an emotional gun salute celebration, capturing the hearts of fans and teammates alike.

At the other end, Ravindra Jadeja continued his sublime form from the England series, notching up his 6th Test hundred. He remains unbeaten on 105, batting alongside Washington Sundar.

