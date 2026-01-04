Mumbai’s Stasya Pandya Wins Silver Medal at Junior National Equestrian Championship 2025

Young equestrian talent Stasya Pandya from Mumbai delivered a commendable performance at the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) 2025, clinching the Silver Medal in the Dressage Team Event (Children 1 category).

The prestigious national championship was conducted across two premier venues — the Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru, and the Army Polo and Riding Club, New Delhi from the 18th of December 2025 upto the 6th of January 2026.

Stasya trains and rides at the Amateur Riders Club, Mumbai, under the mentorship of Coach Bobin Tshering. Competing astride Kirrhi Taonga from Surge Stables, Bengaluru, she scored 67.463, playing a key role in her team’s podium finish.

The silver-winning team delivered a strong collective performance with Haripriya Singh astride Fritz scoring 71.243 and Amara Singh astride Count Me In D’ Grading scoring 68.581, both representing Sea Horse Equestrian, Gujarat. Dev Harish Kapoor, riding Serrano from Modi Equestrian, Meerut, added 65.934 to the tally. The team secured the Silver Medal with an impressive total score of 207.287.

Speaking on her achievement, Stasya said,

“I am really grateful to the faith and trust my coach Bobin sir has put in me, along with my club, The Amateur Riders Club, for providing world-class training facilities for my training and development. I also thank my school, Billabong High International School, and my parents for being constantly supportive throughout.”

Her coach, Bobin Tshering, praised her journey and dedication, saying,

“Stasya’s growth as a rider has been phenomenal. Since joining Amateur Riders Club in 2023, she’s embraced both Show Jumping and Dressage, and her dedication has paid off spectacularly – a standout performance at her first JNEC Dressage and gold in the FEI Jumping Children’s Classic. Her ability to master multiple disciplines has made her a well-rounded competitor. I’m incredibly proud of her hard work and commitment.”

Stasya Pandya’s Silver Medal at the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2025 marks an important milestone in her emerging career and highlights her as one of Mumbai’s most promising young equestrian athletes.