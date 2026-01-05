'One Of The Dumbest...': Jamie Smith's Dismissal Draws Sharp Criticism From Justin Langer During AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test; VIDEO

In a dramatic moment on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, England’s wicketkeeper‑batter Jamie Smith was dismissed in a surprising fashion, gifting his wicket to part‑time bowler Marnus Labuschagne. The dismissal occurred shortly before lunch on Monday, ending a promising 94‑run partnership with Joe Root and drawing sharp criticism from pundits and fans alike.

England looked well‑placed at 323/5 before the controversial dismissal, but Smith’s decision to charge down the pitch and attempt an ambitious shot off a short delivery proved costly. Labuschagne’s bowling tempted the stroke, and Smith skyed the ball straight to deep cover where Scott Boland completed the catch, leaving many commentators stunned.

The reaction was immediate and fierce. Former Australian coach Justin Langer labelled it “one of the dumbest shots you’ll ever see,” while other experts questioned the logic of such an aggressive stroke in a pivotal Test match. The moment quickly became one of the most talked‑about incidents of the series, with critics citing it as another lowlight in England’s challenging tour Down Under.

Labuschagne’s occasional bowling success added a twist to the day’s play, briefly breaking England’s rhythm before Joe Root continued his strong innings. The dismissal underscored the intense pressure and fine margins in Ashes cricket, where one lapse in judgment can shift momentum in a tightly contested battle between these historic rivals.

AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Michael Neser's Spectacular Catch Ends Joe Root's Stunning Innings Of 160 Runs; VIDEO

The fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground produced a moment of pure athletic brilliance as Australian all-rounder Michael Neser pulled off a sensational caught-and-bowled dismissal to end Joe Root’s magnificent innings of 160 runs.

Root, England’s batting mainstay, was in complete control at the crease, compiling a masterclass in technique and temperament. With England looking to build a dominant position, Neser delivered a ball that Root checked slightly, sending it looping high back toward the bowler.

What followed left players and fans in awe. Reacting instantly, Neser sprinted sharply to his right, kept his eyes fixed on the ball as it soared against the Sydney sky, and launched himself into a full-length dive. With remarkable hand-eye coordination, he clutched the ball inches above the turf, completing a phenomenal catch.

The dismissal sparked celebrations among the Australian players and drew a standing ovation from the crowd, who recognized the brilliance of the effort.

Neser’s catch proved to be a pivotal moment in the match, shifting momentum and highlighting the fine margins that define Test cricket. It was a reminder that in the Ashes, moments of individual brilliance can change the course of a game and this was undoubtedly one of the finest fielding efforts of the series.