 Ashes 2025: Aakash Chopra Claims Double Standards After Pace Dominates Boxing Day Test With No Spin Bowled In 1.5 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAshes 2025: Aakash Chopra Claims Double Standards After Pace Dominates Boxing Day Test With No Spin Bowled In 1.5 Days

Ashes 2025: Aakash Chopra Claims Double Standards After Pace Dominates Boxing Day Test With No Spin Bowled In 1.5 Days

Chopra sparked a fresh debate on the Test conditions in Australia after reacting to the latest Ashes action, where pace bowlers dominated the game and took 36 wickets in only 1.5 days of test match.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Aakash Chopra Claims Double Standards After Pace Dominates Boxing Day Test With No Spin Bowled In 1.5 Days | X @lihosn

Melbourne, December 27: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed out the double standards after pace bowling dominated the Ashes 2025 Boxing Day test between England and Australia on Saturday. Aakash Chopra highlighted that not a single over of spin was bowled in the test match which lasted for only one and a half days.

Taking to his official social media account, Aakash Chopra said, "Not a single over of spin in 1.5 days of a Test match. 27 wickets have fallen already. Imagine the meltdown if not a single over of pace was bowled for that long in the subcontinent."

Chopra sparked a fresh debate on the Test conditions in Australia after reacting to the latest Ashes action, where pace bowlers dominated the game and took 36 wickets in only 1.5 days of test match.

He also highlighted that there would have been a massive outcry if a Test match in the subcontinent went on for that long without a single over of pace bowling being bowled in the entire game.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Civic Elections 2026: Alliance Talks Between NCP (SP) And Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Hit Dead End
Pune Civic Elections 2026: Alliance Talks Between NCP (SP) And Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Hit Dead End
Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray Targets BJP Over Nashik Tree-Cutting Plan, Says It Wants ‘Raavan Raj’ | VIDEO
Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray Targets BJP Over Nashik Tree-Cutting Plan, Says It Wants ‘Raavan Raj’ | VIDEO
Nita Ambani Dons Lord Shrinathji Pearl Necklace With Ivory Silk Saree At Mumbai Event
Nita Ambani Dons Lord Shrinathji Pearl Necklace With Ivory Silk Saree At Mumbai Event
Palghar Tragedy: Diamond Artisan Dies By Suicide Allegedly Due To Harassment By Private Moneylenders; 2 Detained
Palghar Tragedy: Diamond Artisan Dies By Suicide Allegedly Due To Harassment By Private Moneylenders; 2 Detained

His comments came in the backdrop of today's Ashes result which went in England's favour with fast bowlers once again playing a decisive role in shaping the outcome of the match. The conditions and the surface heavily favoured the seamers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), leading to quick wickets and no room for spin bowling to come into play.

Read Also
Ashes 2025: Harry Brook Bats In Santa Cap During Net Session On Christmas Morning Ahead Of Boxing...
article-image

Aakash Chopra's tweet has triggered fresh discussion around the double standards in judging the pitches and playing conditions. While spin-friendly wickets in Asia have often attracted criticism from the SENA countries
(South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia).

He suggested that these criticism and scrutiny is not applied in their countries, where overseas conditions completely support the fast bowlers in important series like The Ashes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ashes 2025: Aakash Chopra Claims Double Standards After Pace Dominates Boxing Day Test With No Spin...

Ashes 2025: Aakash Chopra Claims Double Standards After Pace Dominates Boxing Day Test With No Spin...

IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

Religious Leaders Threaten To Disrupt IPL 2026 Matches Over Mustafizur Rahman Participation Amid...

Religious Leaders Threaten To Disrupt IPL 2026 Matches Over Mustafizur Rahman Participation Amid...

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Returns To Training At CoE Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI...

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Returns To Training At CoE Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI...