Ashes 2025: Harry Brook Bats In Santa Cap During Net Session On Christmas Morning Ahead Of Boxing Day Test | VIDEO Viral

Harry Brook Spotted Practicing In Santa Cap During Net Session On Christmas Morning | X

Melbourne, December 25: England batter Harry Brook added a festive touch to the build-up of the Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test as he was spotted batting in the nets wearing a Santa cap at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Christmas morning. The video of Brook practicing while wearing the Santa cap has gone viral on social media and the video is being widely shared by the fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The light-hearted moment came on the eve of the fourth Test of the Ashes 2025 series, which begins on December 26 at the MCG. Brook, one of England's key middle-order batters, looked relaxed and focused during the practice session. The heart-warming video is drawing smiles from teammates and support staff as he embraced the holiday spirit amid the intense preparations despite being 3-0 down in the series.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

England head into the iconic Boxing Day clash under pressure, trailing 0-3 in the five-match series. While the stakes remain high, Brook's festive appearance highlighted a calm and positive mood within the England camp as they look to reset and play with freedom at one of cricket's most storied venues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Australia, on the other hand, will aim to continue their dominance and push for a series-sealing victory in front of packed holiday crowds. As tradition meets rivalry, Brook's Santa-cap session offered a lighter moment before the serious business of the Boxing Day Test gets underway.