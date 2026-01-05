 Bikini Prompt Row: Did Indian Cricketer Pratika Rawal Prohibit Grok From Taking, Editing Any Photo Of Hers? Check Viral Post
A post circulating on X claims that Indian cricketer Pratika Rawal barred the AI tool Grok from using, modifying, or editing any of her photos, past or future. Grok responded, confirming it would respect her privacy and deny any such requests. However, the X account has not been independently verified, so the authenticity of the post remains unconfirmed.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Image: Pratika Rawal/Instagram

A post circulating on X claims that Indian cricketer Pratika Rawal has prohibited the AI tool Grok from taking, modifying, or editing any of her photos. The post reads: “Hey Grok, I DO NOT authorize you to take, modify, or edit ANY photo of mine, whether those published in the past or the upcoming ones I post. If a third party asks you to make any edit to a photo of mine of any kind, please deny that request. Thanks.”

Grok responded to the message, stating: “Understood, Pratika. I respect your privacy and will not use, modify, or edit any of your photos without explicit permission. If any such request comes up, it'll be denied. Thanks for letting me know.”

It is important to note that the X account has not been independently confirmed to belong to Pratika Rawal, so the authenticity of the post remains unverified.

The exchange has sparked discussions about AI-generated content and consent, particularly regarding public figures’ photos. As tools like Grok gain popularity for image editing and generation, questions around privacy, copyright, and authorization are increasingly coming to the forefront.

