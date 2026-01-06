MSSA Football: Vibgyor And Podar CBSE Win U-12 Div III Playoff Matches

Representational pic |

Vibgyor High (Malad) edged Universal School (Dahisar) 1-0 through Ansh Agarwal’s strike in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-school U-14 Boys 3rd Division Playoff match at Goans ground on Tuesday. In another playoff match, Podar CBSE (Powai) defeated New Horizon (Airoli) 4-2 in the tie-breaker after a goalless draw in regulation time.

At the MSSA Ground, the U-12 Boys 4th Division saw Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) continue their fine form with a commanding 4–0 win over Billabong High (Malad). Ilhaan Kardame starred with a hattrick, while Danish Shaikh added to the tally. Vibgyor High (Malad) followed up with a solid 2–0 victory against Thakur Public School (Kandivali), powered by a brace from Michael Ananha. B.D. Somani (Colaba) edged past Lakshdham (Goregaon) 1–0 thanks to Shaurya Kapadia’s decisive strike.

Green Acres (Chembur) delivered one of the standout performances of the division, thrashing Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 4–0, led by a hattrick from Priyaan Parmar and an additional goal from Arjun A.

In the U-12 Boys MSSA Cup, Don Bosco International (Matunga) and Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu) remained goalless in regulation time before Don Bosco held their nerve to clinch the tie-breaker 4–2. The Cathedral & John Connon ‘B’ (Fort) then produced a composed display to defeat Green Acres Academy (Mulund) 2–0 through goals from Ishaan Modi and Varun Sampat. St. Anne High School (Malad) were in ruthless form, overpowering Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 6–1, highlighted by a hattrick from Ethan Koli and further strikes from Arnav Chavan, Kenites Chetty, and Reynold Kounder. Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) closed the MSSA Ground action with a confident 3–0 win over St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon), led by a brace from Satya Khubchandani and a goal from Karam Khubchandani. Don Bosco (Nerul) advanced by default after Gokuldham (Goregaon) failed to report.

The U-14 Boys Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament delivered a series of decisive results at Wings Sports Centre. Bombay Scottish (Mahim) opened with a comfortable 2–0 win over Aditya Birla (Tardeo), with Ishaan Kapoor and Siddharth Nair on target. Bombay Scottish (Powai) followed up by defeating St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 3–0, courtesy a brace from Ved Walase and a goal from Arnav Rane. Podar ORT (Worli) edged Greenlawns (B.P. Road) 1–0 through Rayze Borgawkar, while Rustomjee Cambridge ‘A’ (Dahisar) beat Fatima School (Vidyavihar) 3–0 with goals from Reeian Choudhary, Aarya Patel, and Vedhansh Trivedi.

St. Joseph’s High School (Juhu) impressed with a dominant 4–0 victory over Greenlawns (Worli), led by a brace from Hriday Kate along with goals from Mohd Uzair and Rehan Khan. Thakur Public School (Kandivali) then edged St. Xavier’s School (Fort) 3–1 in a hard-fought encounter, with Saivesh Shetty scoring twice and Veer More adding another. The most emphatic result of the venue came when St. Lawrence (Kandivali) overwhelmed JBCN International (Mulund) 10–0, powered by four goals from Vihaan Anchan and hattricks from Sharavan Desai and Vibhu More.

Meanwhile at GOANS, the U-14 Boys 4th Division saw St. Peter’s (Mazagaon) clinch a hard-fought 2–1 win over The Somaiya (Vidyavihar), with Hamdan Ansari and Adi Shaikh finding the net. Bhaktivedanta Swami (Andheri) registered a confident 3–0 victory against St. Francis ICSE (Borivali), while JBCN International (Borivali) delivered a commanding 5–0 win over The Scholar (Colaba). Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) closed the division with a composed 2–0 victory against NSM School (Vile Parle).

Results

U-12 Boys – 4th Division

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 4 (I. Kardame 3, D. Shaikh) bt Billabong High (Malad) 0

Vibgyor (Malad) 2 (M. Ananha 2) bt Thakur Public (Kandivali) 0

B.D. Somani (Colaba) 1 (S. Kapadia) bt Lakshdham (Goregaon) 0

Green Acres (Chembur) 4 (P. Parmar 3, Arjun A.) bt Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 0

U-12 Boys – MSSA Cup

Don Bosco Int. (Matunga) 0 (4) bt Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) 0 (2)

Cathedral & John Connon ‘B’ (Fort) 2 (I. Modi, V. Sampat) bt Green Acres Acad. (Mulund) 0

St. Anne H.S (Malad) 6 (E. Koli 3, A. Chavan, K. Chetty, R. Kounder) bt Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 1 (A. Bajaj)

Nita Mukesh Ambani (BKC) 3 (S. Khubchandani 2, K. Khubchandani) bt St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 0

Don Bosco (Nerul) bt Gokuldham (Goregaon) — walkover

U-14 Boys – Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2 (I. Kapoor, S. Nair) bt Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 0

Bombay Scottish (Powai) 3 (V. Walase 2, A. Rane) bt St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 0

Podar ORT (Worli) 1 (R. Borgawkar) bt Greenlawns (B.P. Road) 0

Rustomjee Camb. ‘A’ (Dahisar) 3 (R. Choudhary, A. Patel, V. Trivedi) bt Fatima School (Vidyavihar) 0

St. Joseph’s (Juhu) 4 (H. Kate 2, M. Uzair, R. Khan) bt Greenlawns (Worli) 0

Thakur Public (Kandivali) 3 (S. Shetty 2, V. More) bt St. Xavier’s (Fort) 1 (S. Ansari)

St. Lawrence (Kandivali) 10 (V. Anchan 4, S. Desai 3, V. More 3) bt JBCN Int. (Mulund) 0

U-14 Boys – 4th Division

St. Peter’s (Mazagaon) 2 (H. Ansari, A. Shaikh) bt The Somaiya (Vidyavihar) 1 (D. Patel)

Bhaktivedanta Swami (Andheri) 3 (V. Dubaria, S. Pandex, S. Sharma) bt St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) 0

JBCN Int. (Borivali) 5 (T. Gupta 2, M. Modi, H. PM, K. Patil) bt The Scholar (Colaba) 0

Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) 2 (S. Daruwala, H. Verma) bt NSM School (Vile Parle) 0

U-14 Boys – 3rd Division Playoffs

Vibgyor High (Malad) 1 (A. Agarwal) bt Universal School (Dahisar) 0

Podar CBSE (Powai) 0 (4) bt New Horizon (Airoli) 0 (2)