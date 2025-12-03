MSSA Football: St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) Blank DSB International (Lower Parel) 5-0

Representational pic |

St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) produced a dominant display, overwhelming DSB International (Lower Parel) 5-0 in the U-14 Girls 2nd Division clash of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the Goans ground on Wednesday. St. Francis were powered by a superb hat-trick from Callista Barretto and a brace from Brielle Oliveira.

Ryan International (Kharghar) began strongly with a 2–1 win over Billabong International (Malad), featuring goals from Anvi Somani and Anushka Patil, while Samaira Garia pulled one back for Billabong. Ryan International (Navi Mumbai) and St. Anne’s (Fort) battle to a goalless stalemate, before Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) claimed a solid 2–0 win over HVB Global (Marine Lines) thanks to a clinical brace from Mekhala Desai. CNM School (Vile Parle) closed the day at the GOANS venue with a narrow 1–0 victory over Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra), courtesy Diya Patel.

At the MSSA Ground, the U-12 Boys 4th Division, Thakur Public School (Kandivali) produced the venue’s most emphatic performance with a commanding 5-0 triumph over Green Acres ‘B’ (Chembur) powered by a brace from Zidane Ray, a brace from Shiv Bhatt, and a strike from Chirayu Karande.

Universal (Ghatkopar) edged Gopal Sharma (Powai) 1-0 through a composed finish by Vivaan Nanda, followed by LR & SM Vissanji (Andheri) securing a tight 1-0 victory over Lilavatibai Podar ‘B’ (Santacruz) courtesy Jadiea Sidaporia. St. Peter’s ‘B’ (Mazgaon) earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Don Bosco Int. ‘B’ (Matunga) via Arham Shaikh.

Rustomjee Camb. ‘B’ (Dahisar) continued the run of narrow wins with a 1-0 result against Dr. Antonio D’Silva ‘B’ (Dadar), thanks to Jinay Jain, while Gundecha Edu. (Oshiwara) beat Yashodham (Goregaon) 1-0 through Ojas Kaushik. Podar Int. CAIE (Powai) wrapped up the day at the venue with another close 1-0 victory over VCW AVM (Bandra), sealed by Parth Singh.

Results

U-12 Boys 4th Division — MSSA Ground

Universal (Ghatkopar) 1 (V. Nanda) bt Gopal Sharma (Powai) 0

LR & SM Vissanji (Andheri) 1 (J. Sidaporia) bt Lilavatibai Podar ‘B’ (Santacruz) 0

St. Peter’s ‘B’ (Mazgaon) 1 (A. Shaikh) bt Don Bosco Int. ‘B’ (Matunga) 0

Thakur Public School (Kandivali) 5 (Z. Ray 2, S. Bhatt 2, C. Karande) bt Green Acres ‘B’ (Chembur) 0

Rustomjee Camb. ‘B’ (Dahisar) 1 (J. Jain) bt Dr. Antonio D’Silva ‘B’ (Dadar) 0

Gundecha Edu. (Oshiwara) 1 (O. Kaushik) bt Yashodham (Goregaon) 0

Podar Int. CAIE (Powai) 1 (P. Singh) bt VCW AVM (Bandra) 0

U-14 Girls 2nd Division — Goans

Ryan Int. (Kharghar) 2 (A. Somani, A. Patil) bt Billabong Int. (Malad) 1 (S. Garia)

St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) 5 (C. Barretto 3, B. Oliveira 2) bt DSB Int. (Lower Parel) 0

Ryan Int. (Navi Mumbai) 0 drew with St. Anne’s (Fort) 0

Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) 2 (M. Desai 2) bt HVB Global (Marine Lines) 0

CNM School (Vile Parle) 1 (D. Patel) bt Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 0