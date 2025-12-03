 MSSA Football: St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) Blank DSB International (Lower Parel) 5-0
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMSSA Football: St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) Blank DSB International (Lower Parel) 5-0

MSSA Football: St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) Blank DSB International (Lower Parel) 5-0

Callista Barretto scores hat-trick while Brielle Oliveira nets a brace in the U-14 Girls 2nd Division clash

Irfan HajiUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) produced a dominant display, overwhelming DSB International (Lower Parel) 5-0 in the U-14 Girls 2nd Division clash of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the Goans ground on Wednesday. St. Francis were powered by a superb hat-trick from Callista Barretto and a brace from Brielle Oliveira.

Ryan International (Kharghar) began strongly with a 2–1 win over Billabong International (Malad), featuring goals from Anvi Somani and Anushka Patil, while Samaira Garia pulled one back for Billabong. Ryan International (Navi Mumbai) and St. Anne’s (Fort) battle to a goalless stalemate, before Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) claimed a solid 2–0 win over HVB Global (Marine Lines) thanks to a clinical brace from Mekhala Desai. CNM School (Vile Parle) closed the day at the GOANS venue with a narrow 1–0 victory over Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra), courtesy Diya Patel.

At the MSSA Ground, the U-12 Boys 4th Division, Thakur Public School (Kandivali) produced the venue’s most emphatic performance with a commanding 5-0 triumph over Green Acres ‘B’ (Chembur) powered by a brace from Zidane Ray, a brace from Shiv Bhatt, and a strike from Chirayu Karande.

Universal (Ghatkopar) edged Gopal Sharma (Powai) 1-0 through a composed finish by Vivaan Nanda, followed by LR & SM Vissanji (Andheri) securing a tight 1-0 victory over Lilavatibai Podar ‘B’ (Santacruz) courtesy Jadiea Sidaporia. St. Peter’s ‘B’ (Mazgaon) earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Don Bosco Int. ‘B’ (Matunga) via Arham Shaikh.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket
Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding—VIDEO
'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding—VIDEO

Rustomjee Camb. ‘B’ (Dahisar) continued the run of narrow wins with a 1-0 result against Dr. Antonio D’Silva ‘B’ (Dadar), thanks to Jinay Jain, while Gundecha Edu. (Oshiwara) beat Yashodham (Goregaon) 1-0 through Ojas Kaushik. Podar Int. CAIE (Powai) wrapped up the day at the venue with another close 1-0 victory over VCW AVM (Bandra), sealed by Parth Singh.

Read Also
MSSA Football: St. Stanislaus Wins U-14 Boys 1st Division Title
article-image

Results

U-12 Boys 4th Division — MSSA Ground

Universal (Ghatkopar) 1 (V. Nanda) bt Gopal Sharma (Powai) 0

LR & SM Vissanji (Andheri) 1 (J. Sidaporia) bt Lilavatibai Podar ‘B’ (Santacruz) 0

St. Peter’s ‘B’ (Mazgaon) 1 (A. Shaikh) bt Don Bosco Int. ‘B’ (Matunga) 0

Thakur Public School (Kandivali) 5 (Z. Ray 2, S. Bhatt 2, C. Karande) bt Green Acres ‘B’ (Chembur) 0

Rustomjee Camb. ‘B’ (Dahisar) 1 (J. Jain) bt Dr. Antonio D’Silva ‘B’ (Dadar) 0

Gundecha Edu. (Oshiwara) 1 (O. Kaushik) bt Yashodham (Goregaon) 0

Podar Int. CAIE (Powai) 1 (P. Singh) bt VCW AVM (Bandra) 0

U-14 Girls 2nd Division — Goans

Ryan Int. (Kharghar) 2 (A. Somani, A. Patil) bt Billabong Int. (Malad) 1 (S. Garia)

St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) 5 (C. Barretto 3, B. Oliveira 2) bt DSB Int. (Lower Parel) 0

Read Also
MSSA Football: Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) Crowned Girls U-14 Division I Champions
article-image

Ryan Int. (Navi Mumbai) 0 drew with St. Anne’s (Fort) 0

Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) 2 (M. Desai 2) bt HVB Global (Marine Lines) 0

CNM School (Vile Parle) 1 (D. Patel) bt Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 0

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket

Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In...

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In...

Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Delivers Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Delivers Thrilling Matches

MSSA Football: St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) Blank DSB International (Lower Parel) 5-0

MSSA Football: St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) Blank DSB International (Lower Parel) 5-0

Harris Shield 2025: Rajveer Lad Fifer Dents Anjuman-I-Islam Allana In Super League Round 2 Match

Harris Shield 2025: Rajveer Lad Fifer Dents Anjuman-I-Islam Allana In Super League Round 2 Match