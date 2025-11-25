 MSSA Football: Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) Crowned Girls U-14 Division I Champions
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMSSA Football: Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) Crowned Girls U-14 Division I Champions

MSSA Football: Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) Crowned Girls U-14 Division I Champions

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) Boys to meet St, Stanislaus Bandra in the final on Wednesday

Irfan HajiUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) were crowned MSSA Girls U-14 Division I football champions on Tuesday. |

Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) were crowned Girls U-14 Division I champions after a stunning 5–0 triumph over Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) in the final of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at Wings Sports Centre, Bandra West on Tuesday. Harshita Singh led the charge with a hat-trick, while Sanvi Dubey netted twice.

In the third-place playoff, Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) claimed bronze with a 1-0 victory over Green Acres (Chembur), thanks to Arianna Mehta’s decisive goal.

In the Boys division Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) booked their place in the final with a commanding 3-0 win over Bombay Scottish (Mahim). Arjun Vijay starred with a brace, while Ameya Vanikar added one to seal the result. In the second semifinal, St. Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra) edged Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 1-0, courtesy of a well-placed finish from Jaydip Kharatmol. Cathedral and St. Stanislaus will meet in the Boys U-14 final on Wednesday.

Read Also
MSSA Football: Sanvi Chaubey Scores Double Hat-trick For Lilavatibai Podar
article-image

Boys U-14 Division II (League)

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl For ₹1.80 Lakh; Child Rescued From Panvel
Mumbai Crime: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl For ₹1.80 Lakh; Child Rescued From Panvel
Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument Over Gold Necklace
Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument Over Gold Necklace
Panvel Municipal Corporation Responds To Complaints On Trees Choked By Concrete After GREW Movement Flags Hundreds Of Cases
Panvel Municipal Corporation Responds To Complaints On Trees Choked By Concrete After GREW Movement Flags Hundreds Of Cases
Mumbai News: Muslim Activists Serve Legal Notice To Principal Of Kalyan's Ideal College After Namaz Controversy
Mumbai News: Muslim Activists Serve Legal Notice To Principal Of Kalyan's Ideal College After Namaz Controversy

St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) edged St. Lawrence (Borivali) 1–0, with Nathaniel D’Souza on target at Wings Sports Centre. St. Anthony (Malwani) defeated Swami Vivekanand ICSE (Borivali) 1–0 through Alister Koli’s goal. St. Joseph’s (Wadala) and Cambridge School (Kandivali) played out a 1–1 draw, with Adrian Renzo and Gareth D’Souza scoring respectively.

Boys U-16 Division IV

Nahar International (Chandivali) edged Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) 1–0, with Tathagat Eleswarapu scoring the winner at the Goans ground.

Bombay International (Babulnath) cruised past BJPC International (Charni Road) 3–0, thanks to a brace from Ranvir Chona and a goal by Zaan Senthna.

New Horizon (Airoli) defeated St. Mary’s (Santacruz) 2–1, led by Hanshit Pandey’s brace; Prince Chaurasiya pulled one back for St. Mary’s.

Orchid International (Masjid Bunder) secured a 1–0 win over Ryan International (Sanpada) through Nidhaan Jain.

In the day’s highest-scoring clash, JBCN International (Chembur) edged Beacon High (Khar) 4–3. Scorers for JBCN were Shivan Sharma, Harith Soni, Ishaan Ankleshwar, and Jeet Agarwal; for Beacon, Avaneesh Gogawale, Khush Motwani, and Jahaan Motwani were on the sheet.

Read Also
Don Bosco, Holy Family & Bombay Scottish Register Thrilling Wins In Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys...
article-image

Boys U-12 Division IV — MSSA Ground

Young footballers showcased their attacking flair with several one-sided encounters:

JBCN International (Chembur) dominated The New Actively 8–0, led by Saransh Asrani’s hat-trick.

St. Aloysius (Gorai) beat Mai Nadeui Bajaj 1–0, with Alorici Zotas scoring the winner.

Hiranandani (Powai) overpowered R.N. Sham 5–0, with Arohan Das scoring twice.

Safa School (Umerkadi) edged St. Gregorios (Chembur) 1–0 via Asadulloh Patangwala.

C.N.S. School (Kandivali) blanked Oxford Public (Kandivali) 4–0, driven by Purab Dash’s brace.

Fatima High School (Vidyavihar) won 5–0 over Rustomjee International (Dahisar), featuring doubles from Mateen Shaikh and Mohammed Ibrahim.

Podar I&B (Santacruz) routed Ryan International (Goregaon–Andheri) 8–0, with eight different goal contributors.

Holy Cross (Mira Road) wrapped up the day with a 3–0 victory over St. Xavier’s (Goregaon), courtesy of Riddhish Bane, Eyewin Simoes, and Ethan Nadar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Wanted Them To Really Grovel': South Africa's Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Reason Behind Late...

'We Wanted Them To Really Grovel': South Africa's Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Reason Behind Late...

MSSA Football: Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) Crowned Girls U-14 Division I Champions

MSSA Football: Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) Crowned Girls U-14 Division I Champions

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Will Take On Minnows USA At Wankhede Stadium On Feb 7

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Will Take On Minnows USA At Wankhede Stadium On Feb 7

'India Playing The Final...': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Team India's Heartbreaking Loss To Australia...

'India Playing The Final...': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Team India's Heartbreaking Loss To Australia...

Internet Declares Palaash Muchhal 'A Cheater' Amid Wedding Controversy With Smriti Mandhana: Dig Up...

Internet Declares Palaash Muchhal 'A Cheater' Amid Wedding Controversy With Smriti Mandhana: Dig Up...