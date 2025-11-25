MSSA Football: Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) Crowned Girls U-14 Division I Champions

Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) were crowned MSSA Girls U-14 Division I football champions on Tuesday. |

Lilavatibai Podar (Santacruz) were crowned Girls U-14 Division I champions after a stunning 5–0 triumph over Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) in the final of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at Wings Sports Centre, Bandra West on Tuesday. Harshita Singh led the charge with a hat-trick, while Sanvi Dubey netted twice.

In the third-place playoff, Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) claimed bronze with a 1-0 victory over Green Acres (Chembur), thanks to Arianna Mehta’s decisive goal.

In the Boys division Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) booked their place in the final with a commanding 3-0 win over Bombay Scottish (Mahim). Arjun Vijay starred with a brace, while Ameya Vanikar added one to seal the result. In the second semifinal, St. Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra) edged Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 1-0, courtesy of a well-placed finish from Jaydip Kharatmol. Cathedral and St. Stanislaus will meet in the Boys U-14 final on Wednesday.

Boys U-14 Division II (League)

St. Stanislaus ‘B’ (Bandra) edged St. Lawrence (Borivali) 1–0, with Nathaniel D’Souza on target at Wings Sports Centre. St. Anthony (Malwani) defeated Swami Vivekanand ICSE (Borivali) 1–0 through Alister Koli’s goal. St. Joseph’s (Wadala) and Cambridge School (Kandivali) played out a 1–1 draw, with Adrian Renzo and Gareth D’Souza scoring respectively.

Boys U-16 Division IV

Nahar International (Chandivali) edged Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) 1–0, with Tathagat Eleswarapu scoring the winner at the Goans ground.

Bombay International (Babulnath) cruised past BJPC International (Charni Road) 3–0, thanks to a brace from Ranvir Chona and a goal by Zaan Senthna.

New Horizon (Airoli) defeated St. Mary’s (Santacruz) 2–1, led by Hanshit Pandey’s brace; Prince Chaurasiya pulled one back for St. Mary’s.

Orchid International (Masjid Bunder) secured a 1–0 win over Ryan International (Sanpada) through Nidhaan Jain.

In the day’s highest-scoring clash, JBCN International (Chembur) edged Beacon High (Khar) 4–3. Scorers for JBCN were Shivan Sharma, Harith Soni, Ishaan Ankleshwar, and Jeet Agarwal; for Beacon, Avaneesh Gogawale, Khush Motwani, and Jahaan Motwani were on the sheet.

Boys U-12 Division IV — MSSA Ground

Young footballers showcased their attacking flair with several one-sided encounters:

JBCN International (Chembur) dominated The New Actively 8–0, led by Saransh Asrani’s hat-trick.

St. Aloysius (Gorai) beat Mai Nadeui Bajaj 1–0, with Alorici Zotas scoring the winner.

Hiranandani (Powai) overpowered R.N. Sham 5–0, with Arohan Das scoring twice.

Safa School (Umerkadi) edged St. Gregorios (Chembur) 1–0 via Asadulloh Patangwala.

C.N.S. School (Kandivali) blanked Oxford Public (Kandivali) 4–0, driven by Purab Dash’s brace.

Fatima High School (Vidyavihar) won 5–0 over Rustomjee International (Dahisar), featuring doubles from Mateen Shaikh and Mohammed Ibrahim.

Podar I&B (Santacruz) routed Ryan International (Goregaon–Andheri) 8–0, with eight different goal contributors.

Holy Cross (Mira Road) wrapped up the day with a 3–0 victory over St. Xavier’s (Goregaon), courtesy of Riddhish Bane, Eyewin Simoes, and Ethan Nadar.