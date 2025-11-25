'Why Not Mumbai?': Aaditya Thackeray Questions ICC's Decision To Host 2026 T20 World Cup Final In Ahmedabad

Image: ICC/Aaditya Thackeray/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray raised sharp concerns on Tuesday after the ICC announced that the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup would be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Taking to X, Thackeray questioned what he called a repeated preference for Ahmedabad as the venue for major global cricket finals.

Responding to the official schedule released in Mumbai, where India, the defending champions, were drawn alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Thackeray pointed out that Ahmedabad hosting major finals had become a recurring pattern. “Guess where the Final is scheduled? Ahmedabad,” he wrote. “What’s this fascination of pulling every single final there? Has this been a traditional cricket venue?”

Thackeray argued that Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the venue of India’s iconic 2011 World Cup triumph, would have been the ideal and most deserving choice for the T20 World Cup final. He called Wankhede “the absolute best venue for a T20 World Cup final,” reminding fans of its rich legacy, atmosphere, and global recognition.

The young leader also mentioned that Ahmedabad had already hosted a World Cup final recently, hinting that other major venues were being overlooked unnecessarily. He further listed Eden Gardens in Kolkata, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali as equally strong contenders capable of hosting the grand finale.

“Expecting the ICC not to indulge in politics and favouritism,” Thackeray wrote, adding that this repeated preference for Ahmedabad amounted to “injustice” to other historic cricket centres across India.

The ICC confirmed that the 2026 T20 World Cup final will take place on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With 20 teams competing and India-Pakistan placed in the same group, the tournament is already drawing considerable attention, now amplified by political and regional debate over venue selection.

Rohit Sharma Appointed Tournament Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Star Indian player Rohit Sharma has been officially announced as the ICC Tournament Ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The announcement was made by ICC President Jay Shah, highlighting Sharma’s stature as one of cricket’s most influential and celebrated players.

Sharma will play a pivotal role in promoting the tournament globally. “It’s my honour to announce that Rohit Sharma is the tournament ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India & Sri Lanka. There can be no better representative for the event than the winning captain of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and a player who has been in all nine editions so far," said Jay Shah.

The ICC also unveiled the full schedule for the tournament on Tuesday, November 25. India will begin their title defence against the United States in Mumbai on February 7, marking a historic opening match as the USA makes its debut in a T20 World Cup. The 2026 edition promises exciting clashes, with cricket fans eagerly anticipating marquee matchups and thrilling contests.

Sharma’s appointment as brand ambassador underscores the ICC’s commitment to engaging fans and promoting the T20 World Cup as a global spectacle. Fans can look forward to seeing Sharma feature prominently in promotional campaigns leading up to the tournament.