Harris Shield 2025: Divyansh Singh Leads Anjuman Urdu To Big Win

Divyansh Singh scored 124 in 87 deliveries to lead Anjuman Islam Urdu School to massive 254-run victory over Sanjeevani World School at Elf Vengsarkar ground Oval Maidan on Tuesday. The left-handed elegant batter, Diyansh pierced the gaps well and hit 14 fours. He also cleared the boundary with seven sixes. The Anjuman team made a massive 307 in 44.4 overs. Vedant Pawar and Vihaan Patel took three wickets each.

In reply, the Sanjeevani outfit only managed 53 all out, their wickets fell like a pack of cards and they could not recover. Off spinner Deep Kanojia grabbed 5/23 in 7.2 overs.

Swami Vivekanand International School defeated Sardar Vallabhai Patel Vidyalaya by ten wickets at High Court Oval Maidan. Batting first, the Sardar Vallabhai Patel side scored 138 all out in 25.1 overs. Number three batter Ishaan Shah contributed 34 runs but unfortunately did not receive any other major support from the other batters. Right arm off spinner Arnav Dere snapped up (3-26) in his 5 overs spell while left arm spinner Arjun Dadarkar grabbed (3-7) in his three overs.

In reply, Swami Vivekanand International School outplayed their opponents on the given day, having the upper hand in the contest right from the word go. They chased down their target, 139-0 comfortably in just 14 overs. Hridaan Kharade made 12 while his opening partner Harshit Bobade played extremely well and scored a ton, 108 not out in 65 deliveries, which included 21 fours and 2 sixes.

Ryan International CBSE Malad beat Cambridge School ICSE Kandivali by 157 runs at Karnataka, Cross Maidan. Batting first, Ryan International made 238 in 41.4 overs. Right-handed batter and Man of the Match, Dev Vyas top scored with a good half century.

Left arm spinner Vivan Desai picked (4-64) in 16 overs. Coming out to chase down the total, Cambridge faltered early on and could only manage 81 all out in 22.2 overs. Ansh Rathore and Kiyaan Tanna picked four wickets each.

Brief Scores

The Somaiya School: 71 all out Aarav Daya 4/21 lost to Sitaram Prakash High School: 72/2 Yash Jagtap 33*, Gandhar Bhanse 36 by 8 wkts.

Swami Vallabhbhai Patel Vidyalaya: 138 all out Ishan Shah 34, Arav Bere 3/26, Arjun Dadarkar (SLA) 3/27 lost to Swami Vivekanand International School Gorai: 139/0 Harshit Bobade 108*, 65 balls, 21x4s, 2x6s by 10 wkts.

Lakshdham High School: 78 all out Chetan Jadhav (RAM) 8/21 beat Sharda Mandir High School: 60 all out Laksh Choudhari 30, Mithun Raja 5/38, Alok Yadav (SLA) 5/18) by 18 runs.

Anjuman I-Islam Urdu (Fort) 307 all out Divyansh Singh (LHB) 124, 87 balls, 14x4s, 7x6s, Satyam Yadav 33 beat Sanjeevani World School: 53 all out Deep Kanojia (OB) 5/23, Raghuveer Singh Surve 3/18 by 254 runs.

Ryan International (CBSE) Malad: 238 all out Dev Vyas 50, Nakul Lolakpuri 45, Shardul Dhavle 42, Vivan Desai (SLA) 4/64 Yashmeet Shinde 3/70 beat Cambridge School (ICSE) Kandivali: 81 all out Ansh Rathore 4/16, Kiyaan Tanna 4/23 by 157 runs.

The BMS Brio International School: 192 all out Ojas Mallapurkar 36, Krisshiv Pandya 31, Krish Shende 4/56 lost to Chembur Karnataka High School: 194/3 Shreyash Gowari 103*, 63 balls, 14x4s, 5x6s by 7 wkts.