 'We Wanted Them To Really Grovel': South Africa's Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Reason Behind Late Declaration During IND Vs SA 2nd Test
As South Africa head into the final day in Guwahati, everything, from momentum to mindset, suggests they are closer than ever to a rare and meaningful series triumph in India.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
Image: BCCI/Proteas Men/X

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad offered a strikingly candid explanation for his team’s bold declaration on Day 4 of the Guwahati Test, a decision that has placed the Proteas on the verge of a historic series win in India. With a lead stretching to 548 and only 15.5 overs left before stumps, South Africa declared an hour into the final session, leaving India a monumental fourth-innings chase and a mentally draining task before the final day. The visitors have not won a Test series in India since 2000, and Conrad made it clear that they intended to press every advantage to end that long wait.

In describing the thinking behind the declaration, Conrad referenced Tony Greig’s famous “grovel” remark from 1976, this time not as provocation, but as a metaphor for the physical and mental exhaustion South Africa hoped to inflict. He said that the team wanted India to “spend as much time on their feet” as possible, forcing them into the field again after lunch, draining their energy, and then challenging them to survive in fading light against a fresh attack.

“And then, obviously, we wanted the Indians to spend as much time on their feet out in the field, we wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game, and then say to them ‘Come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening,’” Conrad said after play. “So, so far so good, but we also know that they're not just going to roll over, we're going to have to be at our very best in the morning.”

